Arbitration decision ends Cork C of I's promotion hopes

Cork C of I’s hopes of making a case for inclusion in next season’s men’s EY Hockey League were formally ended by Sport Disputes Solutions Ireland’s arbitration decision this week.

The Garryduff club were interested onlookers once Lisnagarvey successfully argued to Hockey Ireland’s independent appeals panel that European spots should have been allocated based on results on the field.

Had that position remained, C of I could have made a case for promotion back up to the top tier as the leading performer in EYHL Division Two when lockdown fell.

However, SDSI reinstated Hockey Ireland’s initial decision to “null and void” the national leagues. Barring an unlikely appeal by Garvey to CAS in Lausanne – something club president Kyle Lunn pretty much ruled out – the decision draws a line under the issue of promotion and relegation from the top division into the bargain.

The SDSI arbitrator concluded the appeals panel decision to overturn the annulled season was beyond its remit, saying that while there was merit in believing Euro places should be decided by league results, that was “entirely subjective”.

“It was clearly open to the HI Board to make the decision it did,” the SDSI judgement said. “The HIAP [appeal panel] were clearly of the view they were acting in the best interests of the game and they did not agree with the HI Board decision.

“That was not an unreasonable opinion to hold from a sporting perspective. However, the substitution by the HIAP of the decision made by the HI Board is not supported by any underlying legal or regulatory rationale, other than that they did not agree with the HI Board decision.

“In my view, it was not open to them to come to that decision in the absence of some procedural irregularity which was not the case.”

It means Three Rock Rovers will be Ireland’s first seed in the men’s EY Hockey League with Lisnagarvey remaining in the EuroHockey Trophy. Pegasus are in the women’s EHL and Loreto in the Trophy.