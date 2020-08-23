A move beyond boxing? What might be next for Katie Taylor?

JESSICA McCASKILL

Since suffering a competitive decision defeat to Katie Taylor at York Hall in 2017, the Chigoan has put together a staggering run of form, moving up to super-lightweight to claim two world titles. She followed that up just last week with a seismic upset win over welterweight legend Cecilia Braekhus, claiming the undisputed 147lb crown in the process. A McCaskill rematch certainly constitutes an appetising prospect for Taylor, knowing victory could set her apart as Ireland’s first ever three-weight world champion.

AMANDA SERRANO

A history-maker in her own right, Amanda Serrano has extraordinarily held nine recognised world titles across seven different weight classes. A meeting with Taylor has long been on the agenda, with the pair having signed to square-off in May of this year. Following lockdown, however, the Puerto Rican somewhat acrimoniously reneged on Saturday's rescheduled date, meaning any future negotiations could well be problematic. In any event, Taylor vs Serrano represents a potentially transcendent moment for women’s boxing, and remains very much a live option.

NATASHA JONAS

The former GB Olympian was an analyst for Saturday’s Sky Sports card, and was duly namechecked by Eddie Hearn as a potential opponent for his Irish champion. Jonas famously fought Taylor in her electric opening bout at London 2012, and a professional dust-up could once again be feasible after the Liverpudlian’s recent return to form. Undefeated 29-year-old Chantelle Cameron also represents a legitimate domestic option for Team Taylor.

DELFINE PERSOON III

In the absence of another attainable dance partner for KT, few would turn down the chance to see an action-packed trilogy fight versus Delfine Persoon. While the Belgian has announced her intention to move down to the super-featherweight limit, a third bout between the pair will always be marketable.

OUTSIDE THE BOX...

Beyond the boxing realm, a slew of crossover contests have been floated for Taylor in the broader gamut of combat sports. Given her pugilistic pedigree, former UFC champion Holly Holm would seem the most realistic, although Cris Cyborg’s name has come more to the fore of late. Reigning UFC supremo Amanda Nunes has also expressed interest in dipping her toe in boxing waters going forward.

Taylor v Persoon II: round by round

ROUND 1: Despite a career-long nine month lay-off, Taylor was notably fast out of the traps with a clued-in start, using her jab and landing crisply with a succession of left hooks, controlling distance with considered footwork. Persoon endeavoured to find her way, eventually landing home with a striking back hand inside.

ROUND 2: It was that same movement from Taylor that nullified her opponent’s aggressive advances in round two, Taylor switching adeptly between head and body, Persoon’s face already showing wear and tear, another check-left hook from the champion paying dividends.

ROUND 3: The Belgian found her way in the third, a series of strong right hands catching Taylor and knocking her off of her rhythm, the Wicklow star made to work hard to evade the frenetic onslaughts.

ROUND 4: Persoon continued on the front foot in the fourth stanza, Taylor predominantly returning fire on the back foot. Although the challenger’s output was constant, Taylor countered adroitly with combinations and well picked body shots before scoring big with a right hand upstairs.

ROUND 5: The fifth typified the story of the fight halfway through, the challenger’s cruder but notable volume countered by more eye-catching, precise shots from the champion. Taylor once more tried to maintain the distance with varied bodywork and heavy rights upstairs. Persoon continued to come on strong, however, incessantly moving forward through the line of fire.

ROUND 6: Persoon’s engine was very much to the fore here, swarming the champion with barrage after barrage, splitting Taylor’s guard despite the latter’s head movement. Taylor bookended the round with thudding hooks of her own, but the Belgian's tempo was suffocating.

ROUND 7: The seventh frame played out along similar lines, Taylor picking neat shots amidst a whirlwind from the West Flanders resident. Persoon detonated hard with a right hand, but KT came back with now customary combos. Despite the recurring scoring punches, Taylor’s shots couldn’t dissuade Persoon’s advances.

ROUND 8: It was the eighth where the Persoon jab was truly a weapon for the first time, the 35-year-old threatening to finally wrestle away the initiative down the stretch, landing another jarring right hand to boot. Taylor’s forehead was now sporting a welt of its own after a close-quarter clash inside.

ROUND 9: Despite battling a seemingly turning tide, Taylor regrouped brilliantly and began the ninth with some excellent shots upstairs, returning to the footwork which made hay in the early going, Persoon sustaining a cut above her left eye.

ROUND 10: Taylor began the final two minutes with a right hand which wilted Persoon, later finding a home for an overhand left. The challenger bravely rallied, firing her own volleys in return as the pair traded hell for leather in what was a grandstand sprint to the bell.

OFFICIAL SCORES: 98-93, 96-94 and 96-94 [Unanimous decision win for Katie Taylor]

MY SCORE: 97-94 Taylor