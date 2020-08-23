This time 'absolute superstar' Taylor earned Persoon's respect

Seldom does a sequel exceed its source material.

Perhaps Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon never read the script.

So cinematic was Saturday’s drama that Hollywood execs would likely have greenlit Part III long before the final bell rang out around Brentwood’s bubble, the performances of both protagonists yet again impelling rave reviews.

Their grandstand finish served as a fitting crescendo, its nip and tuck nature emblematic of a titanic 20-round narrative.

As after 2019’s meeting, it was Taylor who headed home with gongs in tow, the Bray native once more winning out on the judges’ cards.

Scores of 98-93, 96-94 and 96-94 was a close but unanimous verdict, Taylor’s status as undisputed lightweight champion deemed intact by those at ringside.

Unlike last time out, both parties inside the ropes shared a similar consensus.

“I think it was a lot more convincing tonight," said Taylor, putting to bed any perceived doubts from 14 months prior.

“It was obviously a tough fight. But as I’ve said, it’s always going to be tough against someone like that and you’re going to have to dig deep and show a lot of heart at some stage. But I think I did that well, I boxed well, I was able to keep my distance better. A lot better than last time. I still probably could’ve boxed a bit more!

“[But] you can’t relax at all in there against someone like that. She’s going to come and come and come. Even though I am hitting her with clean shots, she is just on the attack all the time. That’s why it is such a tough fight against someone like Delfine.

“But congratulations [to her] on two fantastic fights. They were an amazing two nights for women’s boxing.”

Despite another spirited and impactful showing, the challenger had no qualms regarding the rematch result.

“This time I respect [it]”, acknowledged the 35-year-old, whose grievances around scoring during last year’s bout were shared in several quarters.

“For me, this time, the weight was a little too much, I didn’t feel like I had enough power to hurt [Katie]. I tried to get my weight up but I could not hurt her this time. And if you don’t hurt her, it’s technical and she’s good at moving around. You have to hurt her otherwise she gets away. The power was not enough. I’ve got no problem with this decision and my respect she deserves.

“In the second round, I think I broke my nose so it was eight rounds boxing with my nose broken. First I must repair that and then I think [a move down to] super featherweight is better for me. For now, though, just my respect to her. Katie deserved to win.”

Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon, undisputed Lightweight Title Contest. 22 August 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson

If the Belgian was decorous in defeat, she was anything but in the ring.

Her perpetual motion again posed a sticky wicket, but Taylor sought out ports in those storms from the off, adeptly changing distance and angles, landing crisply through the opening minutes.

Crimson welts on Persoon’s face spoke to the sharpness of Taylor’s start, yet the West Flanders resident was not without her own success, whirlwinds of pressure paying dividends as the action reached the midpoint.

Despite battling a seemingly turning tide, Taylor increasingly reclaimed the initiative across the second half of the bout, her precise variance of work to head and body winning out over the ostensibly cruder forays of Persoon.

“I thought it was a great performance," said promoter Eddie Hearn. “I had it 6-4 [in rounds] to Katie Taylor, might have even made an argument for 7-3. It was a close fight. But Katie did much the cleaner work, her movement was fantastic, she made Persoon miss a lot.

“I know Persoon was coming forward a lot too, but she wasn’t landing that much. And when you see a fighter like Persoon, and her trainer — who don’t really like me, and don’t really like Katie — saying ‘respect, you won this fight’ as the decision is being announced … that should tell you everything you need to know.

“I hope Katie gets the credit now, she stepped up and took this rematch, she deserved the victory. 98-93 was a very bad scorecard, in my opinion, but as I said earlier, 96-94 was fair. I just couldn’t give Persoon more than four rounds. But it was close, and another thriller. I’m just pleased that Katie set the record straight.

“Now she just wants to keep setting the standards, she’s an absolute superstar.”

Hearn et al will be tasked to maintain that skyward trajectory, the already-frenzied layers of topflight match-making only heightened by sport's ever-changing parameters amidst Covid-19.

Indeed, while Amanda Serrano had signed for a set-to against Taylor before those initial pandemic impacts were laid bare, all soundings since her withdrawal suggest a resurrection of that contest remains some way off.

Consequently, Jessica McCaskill once again seems primely positioned atop the KT sweepstakes.

That too represents another prospective rerun for the Wicklow star, Taylor having first defeated McCaskill during a frenetic face-off in late 2017.

The American’s stock has since soared. A scintillating run of form has seen her secure two world titles at super-lightweight, as well as her own undisputed crown in the 147lb division. That latter accolade came just last week, McCaskill dethroning pound-for-pound great Cecilia Brækhus.

Hers would thus appear the strongest case for consideration within Team Taylor, whilst a career renaissance from London 2012 foe Natasha Jonas will not go unnoticed.

Mooted match-ups versus MMA operators Holly Holm and Cris Cyborg are not without substance either, their inherent crossover potential plain to see.

For now, at least, Taylor isn’t looking too far ahead.

“C’mon, give me a break!”, laughed Katie when pressed on future plans after Saturday’s battle.

“I was obviously meant to fight Serrano here [on this card], but hopefully that fight can be made again at some stage. And obviously I fought McCaskill before, so that would be another great rematch. The undisputed welterweight title would be there [on the line] for that as well. There are plenty of options out there, every single fight is a huge fight.

“But, for now, I’m just glad to get this one out of the way, it had been hanging over my head a bit but now I can move on. Tonight was a great spectacle, I don’t have to think about this fight anymore, I got a clear victory and I’m able to move on to better things now.

“It was definitely a different experience being in this little [quarantine] bubble all week, but it was fantastic to fight on this stage. Hopefully someday I can have a backyard like Eddie’s! But it was an amazing set-up, and brilliant to be involved.

“It's great to have my family here for it. Even when they’re not around, they're supporting me every single day, checking in and asking how I am. I’m so grateful for that, for everyone praying for me, for everyone supporting me at home. I’m so grateful.

“It really is an amazing time for women’s boxing. Just over the last few weeks alone you’ve seen [the quality of fights]. It’s getting better and better, we’re definitely bridging the gap between male and female boxing, the interest is definitely there. It’s great to see, and it’s great to be a part of it.”