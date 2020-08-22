Bruised but ever classy, Katie Taylor remains undisputed lightweight world champion

The Irish woman earned a unanimous decision in her rematch with Delfine Persoon
Bruised but ever classy, Katie Taylor remains undisputed lightweight world champion
Katie Taylor in action against Delfine PersoonPicture: ©INPHO/Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson
Saturday, August 22, 2020 - 22:32 PM

Taylor has won a unanimous decision over Delfine Persoon to remain undisputed lightweight world champion.

Judges scored another tight contest 98-93 96-94 96-94 in favour of Taylor.

Despite shipping a huge lump on her forehead, the Wicklow woman showed her class to once more outpoint her fierce rival.

Irish boxer Andy Lee said, on BBC's coverage of the fight: 

"It was closer than it really should have been but Katie's won the rematch and that debate is now done.

"Persoon can be at peace knowing she has lost to the better boxer. Katie keeps going from strength to strength, I don't know what happens next and where she goes from here."

More to follow

