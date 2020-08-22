Ken Doherty denied by stunning Whirlwind fightback in seniors snooker final

Jimmy White produced a magnificent Crucible fightback to defend his World Seniors title.

The 58-year old Whirlwind looked dead and buried against former world champion Ken Doherty in tonight's final.

But world No111 White, who famously lost six world finals, took the last five frames for a thrilling 5-4 victory.

A stunned Doherty, 50, missed a pink ball for the match when leading 4-2 but despite the lack of fans in the famous arena the nerves took hold.

And White ruthlessly took advantage to pocket the £25,000 first prize and seal a place in November's prestigious Champion of Champions event.

It was a second successive Seniors title for White, and a third in total — denying Doherty his first.

Doherty can take some consolation from having been awarded a new two-year tour wildcard after falling off the pro circuit last month.

It completed a fabulous day in Sheffield for White who earlier beat his Crucible final nemesis Stephen Hendry 4-2 in the semis.

Scot Hendry, 51, the record seven-time world champion, beat White in four world championship finals.