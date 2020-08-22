Hammer record smashed as weird Santry day turns wonderful

It was a day of high winds, long throws, empty stands and eerie silence. Never before had there been a nationals like this, but that did nothing to stop two terrific young throwers from breaking new ground.

On the first day of action at the Irish Life Health National Championships in Santry, hammer throwers Nicola Tuthill and Brendan O’Donnell turned a weird day into something wonderful, the precocity of their power on full display from the outset.

Tuthill was first into the circle and the 16-year-old Bandon AC athlete marked herself out as a future star by smashing the Irish U-18 hammer throw record, adding two metres to her lifetime best with her best of 60.04m, which made her the sixth Irishwoman in history to go beyond 60 metres. Only one U-18 athlete in the world has thrown farther this year.

Training on the family farm during lockdown, Tuthill ascended to a new level in 2020. “I’m very lucky that I live in the countryside so most of my training was the same,” she said.

Also breaking new ground was Brendan O’Donnell, who added four metres to his personal best to take victory in the men’s hammer with 64.62m.

It capped an emotional day for the 21-year-old Lifford Strabane athlete, whose younger brother Shane passed away before last year’s championships.

Coming to Santry, O’Donnell had modest expectations so he was shocked at what he produced when the pressure came on. “I was hoping to go over 60 and possibly get into the medals if I was lucky,” he said.

How did he find such improvement in a year when access to training facilities was extremely limited? “We stuck a gym into the garage last year and we upgraded it a wee bit this year,” he said. “I got into it before lockdown and, Jesus, it paid off.”

Another athlete who had to get creative during lockdown was Bandon AC’s Shane Howard, who trained by jumping on to hay bales on his family farm.

It paid off in style yesterday as he reclaimed his men’s long jump title with 7.44m, fending off Adam McMullen (7.31m) and U-23 champion Ben Fisher (7.24m).

“Other than this meeting, we’d have nothing,” said Howard. “It’s great to have these organised.”

With a record entry of 727 athletes, Athletics Ireland split the schedule into nine sessions over two weekends, with no more than 200 people allowed in the stadium at any one time. It made for a surreal atmosphere in Santry on day one as events played out in near-silence, with coaches also not allowed through the gates.

Athletes resident in Kildare were unable to attend due to current restrictions, along with any athlete who had gone abroad in the past 14 days.

That includes those who visited green-listed countries, which means middle-distance stars Mark English (who raced in Italy earlier this week) and Nadia Power (who raced in Finland last week) will be unable to compete this weekend.

Power can race next weekend, as she will have served her two weeks in self-isolation. But it's been a stressful time for the 22-year-old after an appeal to line out this weekend, which included the submission of a negative Covid-19 test, proved unsuccessful with Athletics Ireland earlier this week.

For many athletes just making it to Santry felt like a victory in itself. “At one stage we all thought there wasn’t going to be anything on so to have this is great,” said Sarah Buggy of St. Abban’s, who reclaimed the women’s long jump title with a best of 6.09m.

On the track, Rio Olympian Michelle Finn was a class apart in the women’s 5000m, the Leevale athlete surging clear of the field after 2000m and coming home a facile winner in 16:37.49. She returned to the track later for the 1500m heats and will contest that final today before returning next weekend for her specialist event, the 3000m steeplechase.

Finn’s clubmate Sinead O’Connor was runner-up in 16:47.40 with Mullingar’s Claire Fagan taking the U-23 title in third.

Sligo’s Michael Morgan showed impressive finishing speed to take victory in the U-20 men’s 5000m n 15:56.22, as did Holly Brennan of Cillies AC who took the U-20 women’s title with 18:15.64.

In the weight-for-height, Sean Breathnach of Galway City Harriers took gold with a best of 4.60m, while Sean Mockler took the U23 title with 5.00m.

The full event is being streamed live on Athletics Ireland’s YouTube channel, while RTÉ 2 has live coverage from 5:30pm on Sunday.