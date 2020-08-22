A victory secured before the action begins

Through a Civil War, two World Wars, and now a global pandemic, it’s somehow still standing: 147 years, and counting.

And so, before a gun is fired in Morton Stadium today at the Irish Life Health national athletics championships, this already feels like a victory.

Staged across two weekends and four days, it’s not nationals as we know them, but amid a sporting year of cancellations a few concessions — no spectators, no coaches, and no more than 200 in the stadium at any time — is a small price to pay to continue the longest unbroken run of any athletics championships in the world.

All those garden gym sessions, the living room core workouts, the sprints across local greens, the monotonous miles logged within a 2km radius of home – for 727 Irish athletes all of that was for this, a chance to salvage some reward from a shipwrecked season.

With a record entry, Athletics Ireland split the schedule into nine sessions, the first of which gets under way in Santry at 10:30am with the women’s hammer, where Swinford’s Michaela Walsh will start favourite. Champions will also be crowned today in the long jumps, weight-for-height and women’s 5000m, where Michelle Finn faces fellow Rio Olympians Kerry O’Flaherty and Breege Connolly.

Those living in Laois, Offaly, and Kildare have been urged to do what so many leaders of the country couldn’t and adhere to current restrictions, with Athletics Ireland CEO Hamish Adams saying he would be “very disappointed” if such athletes attend.

Adams admitted their eligibility it would be “impossible to police” given many who run for clubs in those counties live elsewhere, while others, like Kildare native Paul Robinson, changed their base for the past few weeks to enable participation.

Robinson will be one of the favourites in the men’s 1500m and it’s nine years since the St. Coca’s athlete won his first and only national senior title at this distance, with chronic foot problems putting his career in jeopardy ever since he finished fourth in the European 1500m final in 2014.

“Absolutely terrible,” is how he described the years since, but Robinson is finally healthy, fit, and has such an astute racing brain that he will be feared by all. “I’m glad I’m just back running well again, I’ve had it pretty shit the last few years. Although I came off the rails a few times, I’m well and truly back on them now.” Robinson clocked 7:54 for 3000m in Santry last month, coming home four seconds behind Sean Tobin of Clonmel. The latter ran a 4:00.38 mile in Moyne, Tipperary last month in windy conditions and he has oceans of endurance, but in this setting speed could prove a more precious commodity.

In that department, training partner Andrew Coscoran could have his number. The 24-year-old comes in with the quickest times this year after clocking a 3:37 1500m and 3:56 mile indoors and he should prove tough to beat in tomorrow’s final.

With Athletics Ireland requiring a two-week period of self-isolation for anyone returning from abroad, Ciara Mageean – who smashed the Irish 1000m record in Monaco last week – will not be competing. Instead she will line up over 1500m in Stockholm on Sunday, where is primed to challenge the four-minute barrier.

With the rules also requiring those coming from green-listed countries to self-isolate for 14 days, it means there is considerable doubt over the participation of middle-distance stars Mark English (who raced in Italy earlier this week) and Nadia Power (who raced in Finland last week).

Thomas Barr will bypass the event having only recently returned to training. In his absence Cathal Locke, Jason Harvey, Matthew Behan or John Fagan – who recently came out of retirement after an eight-year absence – look poised to take 400m hurdles glory.

Phil Healy will be the star attraction in the sprints and should prove untouchable in tomorrow’s women’s 100m final, while the men’s 100m is wide open. Sligo’s Chris O’Donnell looks a class apart in the men’s 400m, as does Raheny’s Sophie Becker in the women’s equivalent.

In the field events, Shane Howard and Adam McMullen will square off in the men’s long jump, while Kate O’Connor, last year’s European U20 heptathlon medallist, will be one to watch in the women’s javelin.

With the full event streamed live on Athletics Ireland’s YouTube channel, there’s consolation for coaches and family members who won’t be allowed into Morton Stadium, while RTÉ 2 has live coverage from 5:30pm tomorrow.