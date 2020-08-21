Katie Taylor intent on setting the record straight in Delfine Persoon sequel

It may be the ‘sweet’ science but boxing is hardly an exact one.

Few sports are so shaped by precepts of subjectivity, judges’ scorecards often displaying the uniformity of a jumbled Rubik’s cube.

Contested decisions have endured since the Marquess of Queensberry was in short pants, the gravity of each perceived controversy tied to the stakes at play.

On June 1 last year, the stakes could barely have been higher for Katie Taylor.

Her clash with fellow lightweight titlist Delfine Persoon constituted an apex for female pro boxing, the division’s two leading lights primed to crown one undisputed champion.

The coronation went to KT, but ‘undisputed’ it was not.

Recriminations have abounded ever since; those who favoured Taylor’s slicker skills in New York countered by equally vocal advocates of Persoon’s punishing output.

A sequel seemed the only sure-fire way to settle the debate. The prospect of one appeared wholly less certain.

Quite aside from the usual promotional politicking and posturing, there were more practical impediments to any immediate rematch, not least Taylor’s temporary hiatus from the lightweight limelight.

November saw the Bray native move up to 140lbs in search of further honours, her victory against WBO queen Christina Linardatou enshrining her as Ireland’s third multi-division world champion.

By then, negotiations had already moved apace towards a long-mooted meeting with another serial belt holder in Amanda Serrano, the Puerto Rican an ever-present target on Team Taylor’s radar.

The pair signed to co-headline a Spring pay-per-view card on Sky Sports, before Covid-restrictions delivered a KO-blow to the slated May date.

Although the refixed event was eventually penned for August 22, Serrano’s signature was not forthcoming.

“My opinion is that she ultimately didn’t want the fight,” said Taylor of the withdrawal.

“I was training since January, it was scheduled for May but postponed, rescheduled for August, then she pulled out.

“She came out with excuse after excuse after excuse, but I don’t think she had any intention of stepping into the ring.”

Re-enter Delfine Persoon.

For her part, the 35-year-old seemed resigned to pursuing pastures new, most notably a somewhat left-field tilt at entering the Tokyo Olympics.

Alas that belated leap into the amateur fray was to no avail, her injury-plagued preparation parlaying into a below-par showing in March’s qualifiers.

“It was not a good day for me,” says the Belgian of her defeat to Nikoleta Peta.

“The month beforehand I got a neck injury, so it was difficult to prepare. I spent time in hospital, where I developed pneumonia. That was then, life goes on. But now, if I can beat Katie Taylor, I beat the Olympic champion. It might not be the Games themselves, but it would count for me.

“I was at work when my manager got the email asking if I’d replace Serrano [on this bill],” adds Persoon, a serving officer with her country’s police force.

“At that point, I wasn’t sure I’d ever get the chance again. Taylor knows it’s dangerous. We thought she’d take other opponents, ones she could defeat easier with her style.

“Before our first fight, everybody thought Katie was impossible to beat. Everybody thought she was a legend. Now we know it’s possible, even if the judges don’t agree. So this gives me confidence. I know, and other fighters know, she has weaknesses. Points where you can defeat her.

“I was disappointed not to get the decision last year. I don’t think we lost. I was the one who finished strong. Saturday we’ll definitely prove who the best female boxer is. I think Katie Taylor is going to go for it, I’m going to go for it. But if she doesn’t engage, someone has to take the initiative to make a ‘nice’ fight.

“If it is a war, it’s good for me. If it is a war, I like it. Who knows, she may give me one. That’s no problem. I like wars.”

Not that Taylor has ever shied away from them either. Trench exchanges have been ten a penny throughout her highlight-reel stint in the pros.

Indeed, it was that penchant for toe-to-toe bravado which almost proved her undoing versus Persoon.

She doesn’t need reminding.

“I probably enjoy a fight a bit too much,” admits the 34-year-old.

“One of the most enjoyable parts of boxing is standing there and fighting. But I have to be more disciplined.

“I won the first fight but I was disappointed with my performance. In the end I was just relieved and delighted that the decision went my way. I knew it was very, very close. I never want to leave any question marks.

“The rematch had been on my mind. This is a fight people were talking about, everyone wanted to see it. Even if I had fought anyone else, people would probably have been talking about this one, so once I get this fight out of the way I can put it behind me and move on.

“There were [technical] mistakes in New York. I’m not going to talk too closely about [them], but I want to box a bit smarter, and I’m looking forward to producing a career-best performance.

“I wouldn’t say I consider her any more dangerous than I always have. Going in the first time I knew she was a fantastic fighter, and that she was the most difficult opponent I’ve faced. This time is no different.”

True though that may be, circumstances beyond the ropes could scarcely be more different.

Taylor’s nine-month break between bouts represents the longest she’s had in two decades, her prolonged stay at camp in Connecticut just one unforeseen upshot of lockdown.

The optics of the Saturday evening’s show will be another, the feted backdrop of Madison Square Garden swapped for the altogether less familiar environs of Eddie Hearn’s family home. It is there that the promoter has installed his ‘Fight Camp’ complex, a controlled property aimed at best adhering to Covid-19 protocols mandated by the British Boxing Board.

“I’m used to being away in hotels, but not used to being in prison for a week,” jokes Taylor of her stint quarantining in the Brentwood ‘bubble’.

“I’m usually allowed to leave for a walk! It has been a very different week, a new experience, but I am enjoying it.

“People have asked about the lack of crowd on fight night as well, but, for me, I don’t think it’s going to make any difference motivation-wise, I’ve boxed numerous occasions as an amateur in huge fights with not many in the arena. I’ve always said whether there are 10 people in the crowd or 10,000 I’m just in there to win.

“I’m a very composed person, I don’t take much notice of what people are saying. Regardless of what Delfine says, or anyone else says, I am sitting here as the undisputed champion; nobody can take that away.

“I’m always the quiet one in the lead-up to these fights. I don’t feel the need to bite back, or shout back. I prefer to do my talking in the ring.”

And yet, any pre-fight interaction between the combatants has been decidedly icy, Persoon’s repeated critique of the champion’s “evasive” in-ring style met with volleys in return.

It’s a palpable personal layer that heightens an already pulsating professional rivalry. Unsurprisingly, Taylor is taking it in her stride.

“I think I perform well under pressure. We’re both going in there to win the fight, it should be a great spectacle. That’s what the best fights in boxing are made of.

“It has been a very long camp, but a chance to improve on things I wanted to address. I feel I’ve gotten stronger these last few months. Hopefully, that will come through. I do think people are yet to see the best of me.

“This is the type of fight I was born for, the type of fight I love. I want to secure my legacy, I want to be the best of all time.

“These are the fights that help me do that.”