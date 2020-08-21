Uncertainty the only certainty as Mullan and women's hockey squad look to 2021

One step forward. Pause. Wait and see if there's to be two steps back.

What happens in society is mirrored in sport and so it is that Katie Mullan and the rest of the Ireland women's hockey squad found themselves in another form of limbo this week after the introduction of new regulations designed to combat Covid-19.

Sean Dancer's players had been training at regional centres in Belfast, Dublin and Limerick for a month or so before meeting up as a collective last weekend. A second get-together was planned for Saturday but then the rules were redrawn.

It's another obstacle to be overcome for a side that should have just returned from Tokyo and the Olympics but which is now unlikely to line out in a competitive game again until next year when the Europeans and delayed Games will hopefully go ahead.

Disappointing as all this has been, there was at least some welcome news when Tokyo was put on the back burner. Funding has been a major headache for Irish hockey in recent times but Sport Ireland made it clear very early that they would continue to be supported through to 2021.

“That was a huge relief for us,” said Mullan. “We also have funding that comes through sponsors and with SoftCo and Park Developments. Very quickly they confirmed that they would continue to provide us with the sponsorship as well.

“That was huge as well because funding is one of the first things you think of. That allows us to go back into our part-time programme in September and reduce our working hours. We weren't sure that we would be able to continue that programme so it was so important for us.”

A medical visual engineer, Mullan is already back down to a three-day week with Belfast company Axial3D which adapted its expertise to produce essential PPE equipment and other apparatus for hospitals dealing with the pandemic.

It's hardly a surprise that she has been busier than ever.

“We would be in contact with doctors and surgeons on a regular basis with our work because we 3D print models for surgeries. It got to a point where the doctors were ringing us up from the hospitals and asking us to take our hand to anything really that might help with regards to printing parts for ventilators, parts for masks that they needed.

“Or it might be parts in the hospital that they needed that weren't able to be shipped in from China or somewhere. So we would try to replicate those parts and print them for the hospitals. We were learning thick and fast and trying to get products out to the hospitals as quickly as we could. It was good to be a part of it.”

Mullan can say the same for her part in the new book 'Girls Play Too – Inspiring Stories of Irish Sportswomen' put together by RTE broadcaster Jacqui Hurley. It tells the stories of the Irish hockey captain, Derval O'Rourke, Katie Taylor and many others.

It went on sale in Lidl on Thursday.

“It's very special and the nicest thing about it is I'll have it forever and hopefully be able to show my grandkids. It's great to be alongside such great sportswomen. You flick to any page and there is someone there who has inspired me.”

Lidl Ireland celebrates the launch of ‘Girls Play Too: Inspiring Stories Of Irish Sportswomen’. The book is available exclusively in Lidl stores across the island of Ireland from Thursday, August 20 to Sunday, September 6