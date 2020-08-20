Safety and health of athletes is paramount if Paralympics are to proceed

Paralympic chief Andrew Parsons says a Games can conceivably go ahead in Tokyo next year in the absence of a Covid-19 vaccine but stressed that the health and wellbeing of competitors must be guaranteed.

The 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games were delayed by exactly a year each due to the pandemic. The decision was made in April, just four months before the Olympics were due to begin in the Japanese capital.

“It depends where we are next year,” said Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), who was speaking from his home in Brazil where the Covid-19 daily death rate is currently in and around 1,000 a day.

“If the measures that we are taking to control the virus have a positive effect, or if we learn different ways to monitor or to test and treat the virus, maybe this will also help. Of course, the vaccine is the ultimate solution.

“If we have a vaccine, fantastic. If we have two, three, four. We have the best brains in the world at the moment trying to develop those vaccines. It's not that a vaccine is not important. We need to be able to control the virus, control the contamination, to have a Games.

“If this is through the vaccine even better. If it is through decreasing the number of cases in the world and being able to monitor the cases, control borders, work with Japanese authorities to provide clean bubbles like the NBA are doing, then this could be an option.”

The priority, he stressed, would be the safety of the athletes and everyone else involved with the Games. The difficulty of containing the virus is obvious, not least given the canteen in the Paralympic village could conceivably fit a thousand people at any one time.

This may be an even more pressing issue for the Paralympic Games than the Olympics given the concern that certain Paralympic athletes with underlying conditions, such as those with cerebral palsy, may be more at risk from the virus.

“If we can not guarantee the safety and the health of athletes and teams and everyone involved with the Games then the Games will not go ahead,” he said. “If the Games were to start tomorrow with the current situation we have in the world we would not have a Games. So the situation needs to improve.”

The delay has caused all sorts of headaches, not least over questions of classification and qualification which remain unanswered due to the shifting landscape. Parsons described those as two moving targets.

Plans are being made. New principles have been agreed with the local organising committee and over 200 individual cost-saving areas have been identified and are now being worked through in order to adapt to the new climate.

Mention of cutbacks will likely be met with some concern by athletes still hoping to make the Games but Parsons was adamant that the snips to the budget and size of the event will not be felt by those at its heart.

“They are the ones who don't need to be afraid. Everyone else can be afraid,” he joked. “And that is a principle of the IPC and Tokyo 2020. We will not touch the athletes' experience. Our experience as NPCs, NOCs, IPC president, media, international federations will all have to understand that the Games will be different for them.”