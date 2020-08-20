Katie Taylor primed for 'legacy-building fight' with Persoon

Katie Taylor says she is braced for a “legacy-building fight” when she faces Delfine Persoon on Saturday night.

The pair renew acquaintances just over a year on from their Madison Square Garden encounter with the undisputed lightweight championship once again on the line.

Taylor was awarded a close but contested decision over her Belgian counterpart after a high-octane 10 rounds in New York, and will be looking to leave a lot less margin for error in Essex this weekend.

"I'm prepared for whatever comes my way on Saturday”, said Taylor.

"We both think we're going to win. I want to be involved in the biggest fights and that's why I wanted this rematch.

"There will be criticism whether I win or lose. I want to prove that I am the best.

"This is why I'm in boxing - to be the best. I want to be known as the pound-for-pound number one.

"No crowd [in the arena], all the belts on the line? This is the purest form of boxing you will ever see.

"This is a legacy building fight for myself and Delfine. We’re both in the sport to be the best and we have two fighters here who absolutely believe they’re going to win on Saturday and that’s what makes this such a fantastic fight. May the best fighter win.”

Persoon, for her part, welcomes the opportunity to avenge a perceived injustice, the 35-year-old having stepped in to replace Taylor’s original opponent Amanda Serrano at just under seven-weeks’ notice.

"We didn't think Taylor would want this rematch; we were very surprised Katie is taking this risk," said the former long-time WBC titleholder.

“If she loses, it isn't good for her career. It’s her life, she earns her money with her boxing. So I appreciate that she took this big risk."

"This Saturday night is my chance to prove that I’m a high-level female boxer. In that first fight, people thought Katie won, other people thought I won, it’s for me to prove that I deserve the titles.

"In New York, for us, that was not the correct decision. I think everybody sees it their way, if we see the fight we think we deserve [the win], other people think Katie does, so it’s good there is a rematch and you can see now who the best fighter is. I have to start faster than last time, with a higher tempo. But I can't change the whole thing. My way of boxing is with pressure. My heart can sometimes be a problem, sometimes I forget to use my [brain].

"I can box also on the back foot but, a lot of the time, my opponents don't pressure me. But I spar with guys in Belgium who are stronger than me. They give me problems and I find solutions.

“Hopefully this is a good fight and the correct fighter can win."