Business as usual for O'Donovans as sponsors stay on board

We're beyond the one-year-to-go markers. Again. The Tokyo Games would have come and gone by now had 2020 not taken its turn down Dystopia Lane. Athletes have digested the disappointment and reconfigured their satnavs for 2021 and all the diversions that came with that.

Competitions calendars have been ravaged in most cases, rerouted down distant roads later this year, or even further down the track, in plenty of others. Training plans have been erased and new Excel spreadsheets created and highlighters purchased to start again.

Finding the money for all this isn't straightforward.

Sport Ireland helped put minds at some sort of ease in late March when they wrote to athletes and confirmed that the same levels of funding would be maintained through to the rescheduled Games next summer but that is only one, significant though it it, piece of the financial pie.

Dozens of Ireland's finest rely on other streams of support, whether from big commercial interests or local businesses. Among them are Paul and Gary O'Donovan who are two of the 90 athletes whose ties with VISA have been extended through the extra year.

The Skibbereen brothers, Olympic medallists and world champions have never come across as the type to sweat too much stuff outside a boat. Dave McHugh of Line Up Sports takes care of their commercial interests but they appreciate the value of having that backing at such an uncertain time.

“You do think about money a little bit because if you don't have money you can't put petrol in your car or put food on the table so you need a certain level to get by,” said Paul. “We're lucky that we're young in that we don't have any huge overheads.”

Low maintenance was taken to new extremes during the lockdown when the pair retreated to a small house on the outskirts of Skibbereen where, with the restrictions of a 2km radius, they trained on rowing machines and ran tight circles nearby.

The international circuit has been scrapped for the year. It will be next spring before they get to wear an Irish singlet in another country. Until then it is a thin diet of national trials and intra-squad meets that will have to suffice.

“It doesn't make much difference,” said Gary. “We just kind of shovel out another year. We're happy enough, to be honest, because we enjoy doing rowing and we get to do it again next year so it's not such a big deal. The nature of our sport as well is that the racing might be seasonal but the training isn't.

“We would usually only take about three weeks off in the year at the end of a racing season. For the most part it is business as usual. The only downside has been not being able to go and race abroad but it has been nice to hang out down in Skibbereen. It has been almost like a holiday it's such a nice place to be.”





Paul and Gary O’Donovan are part of Team Visa in Ireland. Visa is the Worldwide Payment Technology partner of the Olympic Games and has announced its commitment to the 90+ Team Visa athletes, offering them the opportunity to extend their relationship with Visa though 2021