Basketball seeks clarity on 'confusing' government guidelines
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 15:30 PM
Brendan O'Brien

Basketball Ireland is seeking clarifications on the government's “confusing” guidelines relating to sport.

New measures aimed at combating a growing volume of Covid-19 cases were introduced on Tuesday and are currently being examined by a wide variety of interests, with the GAA the most prominent among sporting bodies looking for greater detail and clarity.

Basketball's authorities here are looking for a better understanding of what exactly the new guidelines entail and have asked that this be furnished in the next 24 to 48 hours. Clubs have been asked not to arrange training sessions with more than six people until that happens.

“The current government text makes no specific mention of indoor training, merely “limits of six apply to exercise and dance classes” and Basketball Ireland is awaiting clarification,” a statement read on Wednesday afternoon.

“Once this has been provided we will also be seeking out what exceptions, if any, will be made for elite level basketball at international and National League level.

“We await for clear guidance to be given to Sport Ireland and subsequently passed on to National Governing Bodies. We shall then immediately inform our clubs as to the updated protocols.”

