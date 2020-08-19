Road Bowling: Fitzgerald takes North-East crowd in gripping climax

Dave Fitzgerald beat Michael Murphy in the last shot of an extraordinary North-East Junior A final at Bottlehill.

It all came down to a last shot, with Fitzgerald leading by just under two metres. Murphy opted for the left track, his bowl drifted into the forestry entrance and stopped right on the line. Fitzgerald only needed to beat the line. He played his bowl well, but it was too soft and fell in at exactly the same spot. They were dead level, right on the line, but it was not scored.

Murphy was first in the tie-break. He dropped his bowl low and it spun right off the white line. It was not a killer shot, but in the nasty conditions and with all at stake, Fitzgerald had a tricky assignment. He held his nerve, played a perfect bowl and beat the tip comfortably.

Murphy dominated the early part of the score. Leading the first four to the bend. Fitzgerald took a good lead with a great bowl from there, but Murphy levelled to the bridge. Fitzgerald went clear again with a big bowl from the bridge. He didn’t kill off the contest though. Murphy cut odds to the railing and levelled with a super second last, which set up the dramatic finale.

In the race to Westport all three grades are down to the semi-finals in Munster. Declan Murphy had already secured his place in the Junior C semi-finals. After last weekend’s quarter-finals he is joined by Conor Creedon, who plays him at Firmount and in the other semi-final Paul O’Brien meets Alan O’Leary at Whitechurch.

Creedon gained almost a bowl of odds on Ger O’Driscoll with a huge opening shot at The Clubhouse, but it turned into a close contest that went down to a last shot. O’Driscoll closed the gap to 10m after five and won his first lead with a great sixth bowl.

He held the lead in his next two. Creedon got the better of the shots to Murray’s and held a good lead past O’Riordan’s. O’Driscoll got a good bowl to the railing to regain the lead and held it to the last throw. Creedon got a decent, but not sensational last shot. O’Driscoll delivered his reply tight to the left and it turned in left shy of the tip.

Paul O’Brien beat Denis O’Sullivan by a bowl at Templemartin. O’Sullivan won each of the first three past Desmond’s. He missed a chance to take control when he missed Slyne’s corner with his fourth. O’Brien picked up the pace from Slyne’s and won his first lead after eight to O’Riordan’s. O’Sullivan regained the lead immediately with a big bowl to Collins’ wall.

O’Brien then played a great bowl towards the schoolhouse cross, which put him almost a bowl clear. O’Sullivan rallied towards the stone field bend. O’Brien killed off that challenge with two brilliant bowls, first to the bend and then to Buttimer’s lane to raise a clear bowl of odds.

Alan O’Leary beat Conor O’Sullivan by almost a bowl at Templemichael. O’Sullivan won the first shot, but missed a relatively easy second bowl and never led again. O’Leary had 30m odds at the first bend and kept his lead in the next two to the white wall. He increased his odds to the cross, but O’Sullivan levelled with a big bowl from there.

O’Leary pushed clear again at the green and controlled the rest of the score. He had almost a bowl of odds facing the line.

In the Novice I semi-finals Simon O’Connell plays Eoin O’Donovan at Clondrohid and Michael Carroll plays Danny Coughlan at Timoleague. In the Novice II semi-finals Darren Kelly meets Tony Hickey at Béal na Bláth and James Crowley plays Conor O’Donovan at Timoleague.

Wayne Parkes gave a top class performance at Castletownkenneigh to win his place in the Munster under-18 semi-final at the expense of Conor Lucey.

PJ Cooney beat Nicholas Carey in the last shot of a sensational East Cork -Waterford Junior A tie at Ballincurrig. Carey rescued what looked a lost cause with a brilliant last bowl. He beat the line from a virtually impossible stand and was unlucky not to go further. Cooney replied tight on the right and his bowl lined perfectly to beat the tip well.

In Junior B Terry Mallon beat Jim Coffey by a bowl in the Gaeltacht final at Baile Bhuirne. it was level at halfway, but Mallon gained a bowl into the final quarter.

In West Cork Muiris Buttimer beat John Young by a bowl at the Clubhouse. He had over a bowl at Clonakilty cross and raised a second to Murray’s pillars. Young brought it back to a bowl at the line. Derry Cooney reached the North Cork final when he beat Olan Noonan at Kilcorney.