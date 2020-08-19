Taylor eager to quash doubts and lay claim to status as best ever

Eddie Hearn knows Katie Taylor won't talk the talk.

The undisputed lightweight champion of the world prefers to make her point in the ring it so it has fallen to the Matchroom promoter to poke the embers ahead of the Irishwoman's rematch with Delfine Persoon this weekend.

According to Hearn, Taylor has a bee in her bonnet over suggestions that Persoon should have been awarded the decision when the pair first met at Madison Square Garden. He cooed how you could cut the tension with a knife when the fighters shared a promotional media call.

Persoon has done her bit too. The Belgian has prodded and poked off and on since that night in New York, her most effective barb probably the one that labelled Taylor as the paper champ and herself as the people's. So far, so incendiary.

Then Taylor speaks and she is just, well, Katie.

“I’m a very composed person,” she said. “I don’t pay attention to what people say for the most part. Regardless of what Delfine says, I am sitting here as the undisputed champion and nobody can take that away from me. I am a very quiet person. I’m always a quiet person, I don’t know shout back, I’ll do my talking in the ring.”

There is no doubt but that the nitpicking bothers her. A little, even. We've heard enough to know that the naysaying has gotten under her skin. There is a desire there to bury any question marks.

“I want to be the best of all time,” she told DAZN yesterday after a more circumspect rota of answers with the general media. “The first fight was very very close and the second fight I hope to clear any doubts and win it a lot more convincingly.”

Taylor hasn't always been so composed when provoked with the gloves on. That predilection to get involved in a scrap was what came so close to costing her so dearly against the Belgian first time around and she knows that a more composed approach is needed now.

"Yeah I'm not going to talk too closely about my mistakes but I obviously want to box a bit smarter on Saturday night, and I'm looking forward to producing a career-best performance. I've trained hard, I've worked so hard over these last few months and I'm more than ready.”

The easy script to write here is that Persoon is plotting revenge and is more dangerous for it. One Belgian journalist put it to Taylor that the Irishwoman is the one with everything to lose here while the Belgian has everything to gain.

There's more than a degree of truth to those ideas but Taylor gives little or no succour to such discussions and the reality of a fight behind closed doors without her usual legion of fans is addressed by reference to an amateur career that was mostly spent in empty arenas.

That was long before she won her first 14 professional fights, or claimed an Olympic title in London's Copper Box where, incidentally, Persoon was last seen when losing an Olympic qualifier to Nikoleta Peta of Greece on a split decision last March.

"I don't know what her mindset was going into the Olympic qualifiers but, yeah, I didn't think it was a great choice for her to step down as a professional boxer because I don't think what works for her as a pro works in the amateur game.

"I didn't really believe she was going to be successful in the Olympic qualifiers, they're very different sports. I didn't really take much notice of what was happening during the Olympic qualifiers, but I always thought it was a strange choice for her to go back as an amateur fighter.”

Persoon's prep for that fight wasn't helped by injury but it did make for an odd detour on her well-worn career path. Who knows, maybe it brought some new-found respect for everything Taylor achieved in an amateur career that delivered 18 gold medals.

"I wouldn't say so,” the 2012 Olympic champion laughed. "I wouldn't say she's the type of person who would have respect. But no, I wouldn't say she thinks too much about it herself.”

As trash talks goes, that's about as far as Katie takes it.