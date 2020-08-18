Katie Taylor unperturbed by Delfine Persoon's thirst for revenge

Katie Taylor doesn't believe that Delfine Persoon will be any more dangerous an opponent second time around just because she is bent on some sort of revenge.

The Belgian took Taylor to the brink in Madison Square Garden in June of last year, finishing on the wrong end of a majority decision in a bout to find the undisputed lightweight champion of the world when many observers felt that Persoon was hard done by.

“I wouldn’t say I consider her more dangerous,” said Taylor on Tuesday afternoon. “The first time I fought her I always thought she was a fantastic fighter. I always thought she was going to be the most difficult opponent that I’d face. This time around it’s no different.

“I have always gone into the ring against her thinking it was going to be very difficult. That’s why I have trained so hard for this fight as well.

I don’t think I’d consider her a more dangerous fighter, I’ve always considered her a fantastic fighter. This is why it’s going to be such a great fight.”

Persoon has labelled the Irish Olympic champion a paper champion and overrated and, while Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has spoken about a 'fuming' Taylor, the fighter herself comes across as unperturbed by the jibes ahead of the rematch.

“Obviously the last time was very, very close and I'm not too sure,” said Taylor in a remote media conference. “I guess I have a bee in my bonnet in that every fight I'm in I want to win convincingly and I don't want any question marks or anything.”

The surrounds will be very different this time around. Instead of a packed MSG, the pair will face off in the garden of Matchroom's HQ in Essex which has already hosted a string of high-profile bouts in recent weeks.

“I don’t think it will be an advantage or disadvantage for anyone really,” said Taylor. “I haven’t really thought too much about boxing in front of no crowd. I am very used to boxing in front of no crowd. As an amateur fighter for years, I boxed in empty stadiums with no crowds.

“So I think I would be very used to that. But regardless of whether there is no crowd or a stadium full of people, we are both going into it to win the fight. I don’t think it’s an advantage or disadvantage for anyone.”