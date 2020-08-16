Swede Solberg wins again with Breen in fifth

Motorsport

For the second successive season, teenage Swedish sensation Oliver Solberg (18) and his Tyrone co-driver Aaron Johnston have won Rally Liepāja, the second round of the European Rally Championship. Onboard their Pirelli shod Volkswagen Polo GTi, they led all through to finish the ten-stage gravel event with a 20.1 second winning margin over the Citroen C3 R5 of Swedish crew Mads Ostberg/Torstein Eriksen.

The Irish crew of Craig Breen/Paul Nagle in the MRF liveried Hyundai i20 R5 took fifth place. Unfortunately, two other Irish crews — Callum Devine/Brian Hoy and Cathan McCourt/James Fulton — both crashed their PCRS run Hyundai i20 R5’s. Thankfully, neither crew were injured.

Indeed, after the disappointment of not posting a qualifying time due to problems with the Motorsport Ireland backed Hyundai R5, Devine had further drama after the car failed to start in the zone prior to the opening stage. It eventually fired into action but the episode unsettled the Derry driver, who ended the opening stage in 14th place — 37.4 seconds behind rally leader Solberg, who actually stalled on the stage.

Breen running eighth on the road finished in the same position, gradually acclimatising to the MRF tyres. He improved his position on the day’s remaining three stages and held fifth overnight, 0.2 seconds off fourth held by Finland’s Eerik Pietarinen (Skoda Fabia R5). Breen posted his best stage time on S.S. 4 where he admitted he was on the limit. Overnight, Devine was 11th and McCourt 15th.

But Solberg (VW Polo GTi R5) and Johnson from Fintona were fastest on two of the four stages and were the stars of the day even though they were fortunate not to incur damage after clipping a rock on S.S. 3 and losing considerable time in the dust of another competing crew on S.S. 4, where they also spun. Overnight, they held a ten-second lead over the Citroen C3 R5 of Mads Ostberg with the similar car of Alexey Lukyanuk 6.4 seconds further behind.

Breen made up ground yesterday and was up to fourth after two stages. However, he punctured on S.S. 7 and dropped to sixth.

“There was absolutely nothing, I got a puncture in the middle of wide section, I don't know what happened.”

Within a stage he was back in fifth and while he admitted he messed up at a chicane on the penultimate stage, he was happy with the progress made as he continues development work with the MRF tyre.

For Devine, it was yet another disappointing outing, he crashed heavily on the sixth stage and still awaits his first finish after the opening two rounds of the ERC. McCourt crashed out of 16th position with the rally on stage eight.