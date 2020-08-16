Moral victories tend to be prescribed rather than pursued, those in receipt of consolatory plaudits rarely in the business of seeking them out.

So fine is the win-loss line across elite-level sport that the mere mention of settling for second best is athletic anathema.

In many ways, it’s that myopic intent to top the podium which sets such competitors apart.

Eric Donovan is a career ring-king, from laundry lists of amateur accolades to near punch perfect progression as a professional.

Suggesting his stock could rise in defeat would thus appear wide of the mark, yet such was his stellar showing against the highly-touted Zelfa Barrett that conclusions to the contrary would be wider still.

Indeed, while Friday's eighth-round reverse to Commonwealth king Barrett represented the end of Donovan’s unbeaten run, his electric display seems certain to spawn new beginnings.

“He’ll be back, 100%; I’m a fan,” fawned Sky Sports’ lead promoter Eddie Hearn. “I know Eric will be devastated, but he put in a performance where — let’s be honest — he was schooling Zelfa Barrett, completely in control.

“Zelfa had to pull something spectacular out to almost save his career. And he did, it was an unbelievable finish, one of the KOs of the year.

“But people in boxing knew how tough this fight was for Zelfa, and Eric was winning easy until he walked onto a big left hook — a hook from the gods — and never recovered.

“I know he didn’t get his hand raised, but after a performance like that [Eric would] have to take the positives. And, outside the ring, what an individual. I mean, when I meet people like that, I want to give them more opportunities. He’s charmed everyone all week.

“I know he’s getting on a bit in age, but he can really fight. It’s so hard, going into the changing room afterwards and seeing a person who believed this was the night he would transform his career; he was so, so close. I only just met Eric properly [during fight week], but these are the kinds of people who leave a mark on you. I told him: ‘you’ll get a second chance with us, I promise’.”

Donovan is no stranger to seizing second chances.

His stirring story of surmounting personal hurdles has captured hearts and minds countrywide, his advocacy of mental health awareness bridging far beyond sporting boundaries.

Yet these forays into boxing’s paid ranks represent their own resurrection of sorts, the Athy native having about-turned on his retirement in 2016, belatedly beginning Act II aged 31.

The four years which followed, although not without success, were flush with an ill-fated confluence of injuries and cul-de-sacs. There were fears he would be left treading water.

On Friday, 4/1 underdog Donovan jumped in the deep end. He made quite a splash.

“This man is a hell of a fighter,” affirmed Barrett, almost apologetic in demeanour after his buzzer-beater comeback.

"He was catching me with some big shots, pinging me and catching me with good quality. And then I could hear my Uncle Pat [trainer, former European champion] say, 'change up the gameplan and put it on him now'. I pulled it out of the bag. This is what champions do, they find something and pull it out of the bag.

"It was just war mode. Credit to Eric. I've just defeated an undefeated guy. I'm a bit disappointed with my own performance, but I did what I had to do. I've shown character. I've shown I’m a fighter."

The 27-year-old is now pedestaled for greener pastures atop the super-featherweight division, his highlight-reel hooks securing him a world ranking with the IBF.

Come what may, Donovan seems certain to relocate to his customary 126lb frame, the Irish featherweight champion already earmarked for a potential set-to with Britain’s Jordan Gill, while a long-sought shot at the European title remains realistic.

One man stepping out of that featherweight mix — albeit temporarily — is Michael Conlan, the former world amateur gold medalist primed to pursue his maiden pro crown at super-bantam.

The 28-year-old stopped Sofiane Takoucht with 60 seconds to spare in their 10-round contest on Saturday, Conlan extending his blemish-free ledger to 14-0.

He served as chief-support on a show which also featured a blistering knockout for Limerick starlet Paddy Donovan, and that was headlined by Belfast compatriot Carl Frampton. The latter made relatively light work of replacement opponent Darren Traynor, forcing a seventh-round stoppage at London’s York Hall.

That victory should pave the way for Frampton’s history-making tilt at 130-pound king Jamel Herring, whereupon a win would set the 33-year-old apart as Ireland’s first ever three-division world champion.

Another of the country’s current two-weight titleists, Katie Taylor, returns to action in Essex this Saturday, rematching Delfine Persoon in a repeat of their 2019 Fight of the Year contender.