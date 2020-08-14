Ciara Mageean smashes Sonia O’Sullivan’s 1000m Irish record

Ciara Mageean smashed the Irish 1000 metres record in Monaco on Friday night, carving three seconds off Sonia O’Sullivan’s 27-year-old mark to clock 2:31.06.

The 28-year-old finished third behind Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya (2:30.82) and British star Laura Muir (2:30.82) in what was the best performance of her career.

O’Sullivan’s mark of 2:34.66 had stood since 1993, but on a warm night at the Herculis meeting Mageean came home well below that, powering to third just before the finish and past Britain’s Jemma Reekie.

It was a measure of Mageean’s run that world 800m champion Halimah Nakaayi finished two seconds behind her in fifth. It continues a fine start to the track season for Mageean. In Bern last month she opened her season with a national record over 800m, becoming the first Irishwoman in history to break two minutes with her 1:59.69.

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei set a new 5,000m world record as heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson came sixth in the high jump at the Diamond League in Monaco.

Cheptegei finished the 5,000m in 12:35.36 to break a record that had stood for 16 years, set by Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele.

The race was also the 23-year-old’s first on the track of the season, with the majority cancelled or postponed amid the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Johnson-Thompson finished sixth in the high jump, with a height of 1.84m, far behind her personal best of 1.98.

The gold and silver medals went to Ukraine with Yaroslava Mahuchikh finishing first and Yuliya Levchenko just behind her compatriot.