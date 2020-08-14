Eric Donovan's stock soars despite first professional defeat

Eric Donovan suffered the first defeat of his professional career against Zelfa Barrett after a pulsating clash in London.

The 35-year-old was on top for large parts of a high-quality super-featherweight contest, but pre-fight favourite Barrett rallied strongly in the second half of the bout, twice flooring Donovan during the seventh round before ending matters in the eighth.

A decorated and prolific amateur, tonight’s contest represented Donovan’s 13th outing in the paid ranks, the event taking place in the salubrious and somewhat surreal surrounds of Eddie Hearn's family estate.

The Athy native, who stepped up in weight from the 126lb limit, started busily with snappy left hands to head and body, Barrett spending swathes of the opening stanza observing in retreat.

Barrett’s much-touted left hook became more of a factor as matters progressed, the Mancunian also seemingly keen to establish his own jab in what were highly-technical exchanges.

It was Donovan who closed round two the stronger, however, catching the Briton’s attention with a sharp counter at the bell.

Barrett initiated the third with an eye-catching right hand, the first instance where the 27-year-old’s superior reach came into play, uncle and trainer Pat Barrett encouraging his charge to up the tempo against Donovan. The latter was fighting across the 10-round distance for just the second time, but again managed to punctuate the round with a sustained rally in response to nice bodywork from the Commonwealth champion.

Few mistakes went unpunished in what was a frenetic chess match, with Donovan’s work ostensibly more sustained in the fourth. The ballast in Barrett’s punches was clear to see however, even if he was made to miss crudely at times.

It was Donovan’s power which headlined the fifth, a striking 1-2 combination rocking Barrett, the experienced left-hander also neutralising his opponent with deft footwork.

The same was true as round six began, Donovan walking the home favourite onto a series of crisp hooks while also setting off on his own front foot forays.

Barrett remained lively throughout, the snap in his shots a constant, and that was evidenced with the enormous left hook which sent the visitor to the canvas. Donovan gamely got back to his feet but was unquestionably unsteady, a relentless Barrett volley flooring him again in the final seconds of the round.

Donovan took more heavy artillery as he came out for the eighth, and while he managed to return fire in spots, his night was ended by a destructive left hook.

The win saw Barrett snare the IBF’s Intercontinental title and a lofty world ranking, while Donovan’s stock undoubtedly soared in defeat with what may well have been a career-best performance.