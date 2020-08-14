Different priorities for Irish trio at Rally Liepāja

A trio of Irish drivers — Craig Breen, Callum Devine and Cathan McCourt — will tackle tomorrow’s Rally Liepāja (Latvia), each with very different targets.

The loose surface event, with four stages tomorrow and six on Sunday, is round two of the revamped European Rally Championship.

For Waterford’s Craig Breen and his Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle, it’s a second outing in the MRF backed Hyundai i20 R5. Although Breen is a former winner of this event, that was in very different conditions (snow) and given his current ERC programme is all about developing the MRF tyre, a repeat win looks a difficult proposition.

A fourth place finish in the opening round in Italy was considered satisfactory given that tyre development was at its initial stages. The change to gravel will offer similar challenges but the Waterford ace is hoping to be on a good pace to contribute to positive developments. He is seeded at number four behind Russian Alexey Lukyanuk and Norway’s Mads Ostberg in a pair of Citroen C3 R5’s and Swedish sensation Oliver Solberg (VW Polo GTi R5), who has Northern Ireland’s Aaron Johnston on the pacenotes.

For Derry’s Callum Devine in the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy backed Hyundai i20 R5, it’s all about getting his ERC campaign back on track after failing to finish the opening round in Rome due to engine troubles and also the more recent non-championship Rally di Alba in Italy that was won by Breen.

With limited gravel experience, it will be a learning curve for Devine, who really needs to get points for his ERC Junior bid.

“I’ve only had a little bit of loose surface experience with the Hyundai so at the moment my preparation has been about watching onboards. It’s going to be a bit of a challenge but we knew that from the start. I did Finland a few years ago as part of the Junior World Rally Championship and this event is not too dissimilar, but that was in an R2 car, an R5 car is so much faster.”

Even though Tyrone’s Cathan McCourt recently acquired a state of the art Ford Fiesta R5, he is listed to drive another of the PCRS run Hyundai i20 R5 similar to Devine’s.

Today, the crews will have pre-event practice and a shakedown stage to get some valuable experience ahead of the 180km event.

Meanwhile, following the postponement of the Wexford Volkswagen Rally (September 5/6), the Wexford Motor Club have opted to run a one-day rally on Sunday October 25 — subject to approval from Motorsport Ireland. Sunday’s opening round of the four event Suirway Group Rallysprint Championship at Mondello Park has fallen victim to the Covid-19 lockdown in the three midland counties.