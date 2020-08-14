'Eric Donovan is such a nice guy I almost don’t want to fight him' - Zelfa Barrett

Fighters are configured to find comfort in chaos. The nature of their enterprise dictates as much.

Sourcing control in the throes of adversity is ‘Boxing 101’, after all.

Indeed, for some, it’s a reality as true outside the ring as in it. Pursuits of pugilism have long provided a port in a storm, a social framework of discipline and security not always available in other strands of life.

Eric Donovan can articulate it better than most.

His superb international achievements in the Irish boxing vest at times cloaked a prevailing personal anguish, the squared circle serving as a sole sanctum of solace.

“I only felt content in the ring back then, it was outside the ring where I used to struggle,” says Donovan, now among the country’s foremost mental health advocates and keynote speakers.

“For a long time, the ring was my haven, I used to think: ‘let me back in there, I’m on top of things in there’.

“I was dealing with stuff that was just too hard, and I didn’t have the support network, I didn’t even know how to ask for help. But that’s not the case now. I’m in a great place, and I have the opportunity to roll the dice again.”

He’s had to wait until age 35 to truly get that chance, yet it wasn’t for the want of trying.

Former manager Leonard Gunning secured the undefeated Kildare man a televised slot in 2019, 'Lilywhite Lightning' topping the bill on TG4 with a showreel Irish title victory over Stephen McAfee. The positive ratings and reviews seemed to signal a new horizon. Instead they proved a false dawn.

“I did that show, there were strong figures and feedback, and I thought: ‘great, my career is really going to take off now. I might get a chance to relive those Bernard Dunne-type days.’ But you know what? I never fought in Ireland again since. And I’ve come to the realisation that it’s probably not going to happen for me at home.

“I’ve spoken so many times in the past about this ‘crossroads’, about wondering whether it was even worth coming out of retirement late in the day. Professional boxing is a hard sell in Ireland at the moment.

“I knew if something arose elsewhere ... anywhere, I’d have to jump on it. Mark Dunlop [manager] rang me up during lockdown and said: ‘Eric, just keep training, man. There’s a flight ban on some international fighters and there’s a very good chance that cards in the UK will need Irish names; you’re a prime candidate.’ He sent on potential match-ups and I was like: yes, yes, yes … any of them! Zelfa Barrett was one, and I said let’s get it on.”

Tonight the pair do just that, although COVID-enforced crowd bans mean the Sky Sports clash is slated for the altogether surreal surrounds of Eddie Hearn’s back garden.

It’s a bout which represents Barrett’s bow under Matchroom’s promotional banner, the mancunian pegged by Hearn to pen the next chapter in Manchester’s storied fighting opus.

The footballing exploits of cousin and United full-back Brandon Williams speak to the 27-year-old’s sporting stock, but it’s Barrett’s boxing lineage which laid the foundations for his precipitous in-ring rise.

Uncle and former European champion Pat Barrett first carved out the family’s Lancashire legend at the turn of the 1990s, ultimately campaigning for world titles at welterweight.

‘Black Flash’ now fulfills a training brief within Team Barrett, yet his influence extends further still. Circumstances in his nephew’s life necessitated that.

Indeed, much like today's opponent, Zelfa Barrett himself has faced his share of hardship beyond the ropes.

Son to a single mother for most of his childhood, the absence of a fixed male role model was compounded when his older brother and cousin were killed, the latter murdered at a nightclub on Christmas Eve 2011. The perpetrator was never identified.

“I kept training, focused on boxing, it’s all I could do”, reflected Zelfa. “Boxing saved my life, it gave me an outlet for the emotions I was feeling.

“I have John tattooed on my arm and I kiss him before every fight, a reminder for me that nothing that happens in the ring can be as bad as that, as painful as that.”

It’s a poignant point of reference which put the sole blemish on Barrett’s pro record in perspective, his shock 2018 loss to Ronnie Clark quickly followed up by a Commonwealth title win just two fights later.

Victory under the London lights this evening would propel him into position for top divisional honours. And while those in boxing circles are quick to denounce the one-sided bookmakers odds, Barrett wears the favourite’s tag lightly.

“There is no bad blood with Eric, he’s such a nice guy I almost don’t want to fight him!”, he quips.

“But let’s be real. I believe I’m better than him at everything. He’s not stronger than me, he’s not faster than me, there’s nothing he does that is better than me.

“And that’s not me being arrogant, that’s just honesty. He’s got nothing where I think: ‘wow’. The only thing he’s had, and I will applaud him for it, is his amateur experience. I’ll shake his hand for that. But as a pro, any fighter he has fought, I’d knock them out. Period. End of story.

“There are levels in this boxing game. I don’t underestimate him, but I know what I need to do. Eric is trying to stop my journey and I won’t let it happen.”

A veteran of elite competition the world over, Donovan isn’t exactly daunted by the bravado. Nor is he fazed by his 4/1 underdog status.

“I’m under no illusion that I’m the ‘B side’, that they’re flying me in to lose.

“And yet I look at Zelfa Barrett and I’m not overawed. I don’t feel in any way inferior or 'not good enough'. I see Zelfa at his very, very best, and I see myself at my very best, and I trump him; I trump him in a lot of areas. If I can perform to the level I’m capable of, there should be no doubt around the outcome of this match. A win for Donovan. 100%.

“I’ve observed his fundamentals on tape, his boxing IQ is good, he can handle himself. I’m actually a fan. But he’s never boxed anyone like me. Never. I’m going to be his worst nightmare in the ring.

“I know it’s an old cliche, but I am in the best shape of my life. Physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually … every way. I don’t think I have ever been this good, even when I was at my peak as an amateur. I had a lot of issues through those times, it’s well-documented. But I’m in a marvellous space now.

“Doors are going to open for the winner here, and time is probably more on his side than mine. But this is my redemption story, this is me meeting destiny. I cannot wait, he’s going to have to produce something extremely, ungodly special to get one over on me. I’m telling you that now.”

Eric Donovan vs Zelfa Barrett is the co-main event on tonight’s Sky Sports Fight Night show. Coverage of the card begins at 7pm.