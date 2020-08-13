Ozil digging in at Arsenal: ‘I’ll decide when I go, not other people’

Mesut Ozil has rejected the possibility of leaving Arsenal before his contract — which makes him the club’s highest-paid player — expires next summer.

Ozil didn’t feature for Mikel Arteta’s side since the Covid-19 lockdown and wasn’t in Arsenal’s squad for the FA Cup final win over Chelsea. And it has been widely reported that Arsenal are anxious to offload the German World Cup winner to free up cost on the club’s wage bill.

However, in an interview with The Athletic, Ozil made it clear he won’t be making it easy for the North London club's beancounters.

“I’ll decide when I go, not other people.

“I didn’t sign for two or three years, I signed for four and that should be respected by everyone. Things have obviously been difficult but I love Arsenal, I love to work there, I love the people in the club — the real people, those I’ve been with for a long time — and I love London, it’s my home.

“My position is clear. I’m here through to the last day of our agreement and I’ll give everything I have for this club. Situations like these will never break me, they only make me stronger. I showed in the past that I can come back into the team and I will show it again.”

When the Arsenal hierarchy proposed pay cuts to players to compensate for lost of revenue during the pandemic, Ozil was one player to reject the cuts. And he implies that may be a factor in his non-selection by Arteta.

“I fully respect the coach’s decision but I believe these things should mainly be decided on the pitch.

“As players, we all wanted to contribute. But we needed more information and many questions were unanswered. Everyone was fine with a deferral while there was so much uncertainty — I would have been ok to take a bigger share — and then a cut if required, once the football and financial outlook was clearer. But we were rushed into it without proper consultation.

“For anyone in this situation, you have a right to know everything, to understand why it is happening and where the money is going. But we didn’t get enough details, we just had to give a decision. It was far too quick for something so important and there was a lot of pressure.

“This was not fair, especially for the young guys, and I refused. I had a baby at home and have commitments to my family here, in Turkey and in Germany — to my charities, too, and also a new project we started to support people in London that was from the heart and not for publicity.

“People who know me know exactly how generous I am and, as far as I’m aware, I was not the only player who rejected the cut in the end, but only my name came out. I guess that’s because it is me and people have been trying for two years to destroy me, to make me unhappy, to push an agenda they hope will turn the supporters against me and paint a picture that is not true.

“Possibly the decision affected my chances on the pitch, I don’t know. But I’m not afraid to stand up for what I feel is right — and when you see what has happened now with the jobs, maybe I was.”

Ozil was referring to Arsenal's announced plans to make 55 members of staff redundant, after players were reportedly told their wage cuts would protect the livelihoods of lesser-paid staff members.

Ozil also criticised the lack of backing from Arsenal for his stance in support of the alleged persecution of Uighur Muslims in China.

“Every human is equal. It doesn’t matter what religion or colour you are — Muslim, Christian, Jew, black, white or anything else. We are all the same.

“What I said was not against Chinese people, it was against whoever is doing this to the Uighur Muslims and other people who are not helping them, such as other Muslim countries.

“I have given a lot to Arsenal, on and off the pitch, so the reaction was disappointing. They said they don’t get involved in politics but this isn’t politics and they have got involved in other issues.

“In America, we saw George Floyd killed and the world spoke up to say Black Lives Matter, and that is correct. We are all equal and it’s a good thing that people fight against injustice. There are a lot of black players and fans of Arsenal and it’s fantastic the club is backing them.

“But I wish people would have done the same for the Muslims because Arsenal have many Muslim players and fans as well, and it is important for the world to say that Muslim Lives Matter.”