Arthur McDonagh shows no rust to win exciting Mick Barry Cup

Arthur McDonagh won the Mick Barry Cup at Ballincurrig on Sunday, taking the top score of the day and beating Aidan Murphy in an exciting head-to-head.

Neither player showed any rustiness from the prolonged Covid-19 layoff. Murphy shaded the early shots and increased his lead with a big fourth throw towards the pony’s gate. McDonagh levelled with a great bowl past the no-play line and won his first lead after two more to light at O’Riordan’s.

Murphy then played a brilliant bowl past the halfway line. McDonagh’s reply was even better, but it narrowly missed sight. McDonagh gained odds in his next, but Murphy levelled with a brilliant loft to the big corner. Murphy followed with another brilliant bowl to the top of the short straight, but McDonagh beat it.

The score turned when Murphy missed Din Tough’s and McDonagh made it. Murphy then got a poor shot to the sycamores which gave McDonagh breathing space. Murphy missed the last bend, but got a great second last towards the line. McDonagh beat the line well with a great 15th, which put him on top of the leaderboard.

David Murphy came second overall, just missing the finish line in 15 against Thomas Mackle. He had almost a bowl after three to the creamery and held it past the no-play line. Mackle cut the odds to 30m at O’Riordan’s, but fell almost a bowl down again when he missed light at the big corner. Murphy pushed his lead well over a bowl to the finish.

Colm Rafferty secured third place. He just missed Murphy’s last mark in his clash with Michael Bohane. Bryan O’Reilly beat Eamon Bowen in the last shot. A huge second last hauled Bowen back into contention.

Trevor O’Meara beat Michael O’Donoghue by almost a bowl in the Cork City Junior A final at Whitechurch. O’Donoghue won the first four to the top of the hill. O’Meara got a nice fifth bowl down the hill. O’Donoghue replied with three misplayed shots to fall almost two behind.

He had it back to a bowl at Boula lane and knocked the bowl at Downey’s. O’Meara went well over a bowl clear again after Donoghue made two mistakes to the farm. O’Donoghue cut the odds to the Devil’s bend and saved the bowl with a big last shot.

Seán Murphy beat John Shorten by a bowl in the Mid-Cork Junior A championship at Castletownkenneigh. He gained a shot of odds with a great second bowl and increased his lead in the next two. Shorten knocked the bowl up the hill. Murphy made a mistake before Kenneigh pub, but Shorten didn’t take the opening. Murphy regained the bowl and held it at the line.

Tom O’Donovan beat Denis Murphy in the Mid-Cork Junior B championship at Ballinacurra. Murphy had good odds after five to the gas line and almost a bowl at the GAA. O’Donovan levelled to the novice line and they were locked together to the finish.

At Terelton, Andrew O’Leary bowled brilliantly in the second half to beat Chris O’Donovan in the Munster Junior Veteran championship. At Carraig na bhFear, Declan Murphy beat Stephen Murphy in the Munster Junior C championship. Micheál O’Sullivan beat Shane Shannon by a bowl in the Carbery Junior B championship at Caheragh and at the same venue Denis O’Sullivan won the Junior C final over Brian Coughlan and John O’Brien.