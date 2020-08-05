Michael Conlan expects world title shot before Christmas

The unbeaten Belfast boxer meets Sofiana Takoucht on August 15
Michael Conlan. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank/Sportsfile
Wednesday, August 05, 2020 - 14:01 PM
Bernard O’Neill

Two-time Irish Olympian Michael Conlan expects to get a world title shot and a chance to create history before Christmas.

The unbeaten Belfast super-bantam (13-0-0) meets France's ex-European champion and IBF challenger Sofiana Takoucht (35-4-1) on August 15 on a BT Sport show in Stratford, England.

Former world champion Carl Frampton and Limerick's Paddy Donovan, who is trained by Andy Lee, fight on the same five-bout card.

Frampton, who is aiming for a shot at the world title at a third different weight, faces Armenian lightweight Vahrm Vardanyan over ten rounds.

"I will fight again (this year)," said London 2012 bronze medalist Conlan, in relation to his plans after Takoucht. "Fingers crossed it could be for a world title.

"If not, it will be at 122lbs for an interim fight and then a world title, I hope. I know I will be in mandatory position for the WBO 122-pound title."

Conlan was being lined up to fight for the WBO title recently vacated by his Top Rank Promotions stablemate Shakur Stevenson, but that was put on hold after Conlan, a former world amateur champion, emerged in the WBO rankings.

As things stand, and barring an upset against Takoucht, Stephen Fulton and Angelo Lee are slated to clash for the WBO belt, and Conlan will get a tilt at the winner.

"My mindset, where I'm at the moment, everything seems like it's set for 122lbs, and that gives me that chance to create that history, which I've always wanted to create," Conlan added.

