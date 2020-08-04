Tipp star O'Donoghue advances to Cork City Junior A final

Stipple: Road Bowling

Tipperary’s teenage bowling sensation, Michael O’Donoghue, secured his place in the Cork City Junior A final with a win over 2018 Munster finalist, Cian Boyle, at Whitechurch on Monday.

He led from the off, gaining good odds with his fourth down the hill. Boyle made a mistake with his next and O’Donoghue raised a bowl before Boula lane. Boyle knocked the bowl at Downey’s line. O’Donoghue regained it at Eily’s and held it to the farm. Boyle knocked it again past the novice line. O’Donoghue regained the bowl at the Devil’s Bend and won by well over a bowl.

David Shannon consolidated his Carbery Junior A challenge with a two bowls of odds win over John Cahalane at Caheragh. He was a bowl up after two, but Cahalane cut the lead to 100m with a super seventh to the bridge. Shannon regained the bowl at Reenrue cross and raised a second bowl to the line.

Wayne Parkes beat Ger Connolly and Séamus O’Sullivan beat Vincent Cahalane at The Pike to reach the South-West Junior B final.

Parkes opened with a sensational bowl. Connolly levelled with his second and gained a bowl of odds by making White’s cross in five. He added a second bowl after a great seventh over the bridge. He lost half his lead when he lofted a dead bowl at Dreaper’s. Parkes cut the lead to 50m before the novice line and led after two more. Connolly conceded a bowl with his second last.

O’Sullivan beat Vincent Cahalane by a bowl in their resumed semi-final, which he led by a bowl when play stopped. Cahalane knocked the bowl with his first shot. O’Sullivan regained it to the novice line and held it to the end.

Dan O’Connor and Mick Wall will contest the East Cork – Waterford Junior B final. O’Connor beat Pa Butler by a bowl and Wall had a last shot win over Wayne Kingston, both at Ballincurrig.

O’Connor raised a bowl after two and held it to the no-play line on six and seven. He raised a second bowl to Leahy’s. Butler played two sensational bowls to the elbow to bring the lead under a bowl, but missed light at the last bend.

Wayne Kingston led all the early shots, but Mick Wall won the lead with his fifth to the pony’s gate. They were locked together to the top of the long straight. Kingston had the edge at the big corner, but he misplayed his next and they were level to the end. Both were right with their last shots with Wall just taking it by 10m.

Conor Creedon represents An Ghaeltacht in the Munster Junior C championship following his win over Freddie Scannell at Baile Bhuirne. Paul O’Brien is East Cork – Waterford representative after a hard fought victory against Bert Randalls at Ballincurrig.

Alan O’Leary carries North-East hopes following his win over Patrick Hogan at Bottlehill while Declan Murphy held off a strong late challenge from Kieran Corrigan at Templemichael to secure the Cork City ticket.