Turbulent UFC Vegas 5 event headlined by Derek Brunson’s TKO win

A technical knock-out victory for Derek Brunson over Edmen Shahbazyen capped off a roller coaster of an event at UFC Vegas 5.

Two fights were scrapped from the event – one due to a late positive coronavirus test and another after a fighter passed out just seconds before he was scheduled to walk out to the octagon.

It was announced just minutes before the main card got underway that Trevin Giles had fainted behind the scenes, forcing the Nevada State Athletic Commission to abandon his opening bout against Kevin Holland. Giles was later reported to be in good health.

It came just hours after the fight between Ed Herman and Gerald Meerschaert was cancelled after the latter delivered a last-minute positive test result for Covid-19.

In the main event, Brunson dominated his more-favoured opponent throughout the first two rounds before the referee finally stepped in to end the punishment early in the third round.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas-based Briton Joanne Calderwood had to be taken to hospital after fainting backstage while being checked out following a submission loss to Jennifer Maia in the co-main event.

In the main card’s remaining two fights, Bobby Green outlasted Lando Vannata to claim a decision victory while Vicente Luque defeated Randy Brown via second-round TKO.