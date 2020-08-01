James Harden nets 49 points as Houston Rockets beat Dallas Mavericks in overtime

Big performances from James Harden and Russell Westbrook saw the Houston Rockets snatch a 153-149 comeback victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Harden scored 49 points but looked to have lost it for the Rockets after missing a free throw with 3.9 seconds left and Houston down 139-136.

Luka Doncic finished with a triple-double for the Mavericks before Robert Covington emerged to push a tip-in home and tie the score, forcing overtime which Houston won, with Harden scoring seven of the team’s next 14 points.

The final 2 baskets that sealed it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9waiFgFG6k — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 1, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points and 15 rebounds as his Milwaukee Bucks side beat the Boston Celtics 119-112.

The Bucks raced to a 15-point lead early on before the Celtics fought their way back in a grinding second half.

Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs claimed a 129-120 victory over the Sacramento Kings, the Memphis Grizzlies fell 140-135 to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Phoenix Suns beat the Washington Wizards 125-112 and the Orlando Magic were 128-118 victors over the Brooklyn Nets.