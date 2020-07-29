Royal Cork Yacht Club re-launches select Cork300 celebrations

It’s sails’ ahoy once more for the Royal Cork Yacht Club’s Cork300 events schedule.

The Crosshaven based club, which is the oldest yacht club in the world, had planned an exciting series of events across Cork Harbour this summer to celebrate its 300th anniversary.

However many of the larger international events, such as The Great Gathering, the Powerboat Festival, and Volvo Cork Week had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the RCYC confirmed Wednesday that a select number of events will now take place from August. The celebratory and competition events include a Tricentenary Regatta, a fantastic Maritime Parade in Cork Harbour, a RCYC Exhibition at the Sirius Arts Centre, a Family Race to/from Cork City, and several National Championship races.

Commenting, Admiral of the RCYC and Chairman of Cork300 Colin Morehead said, “We are especially pleased to be able to host several prestigious National Championship sailing competitions as part of the new Cork300 schedule. As sailors and members of the oldest yacht club in the world, we’re thrilled to be able to get back out on the water and mark this historic anniversary for the Royal Cork Yacht Club and for sailing clubs globally.” Cork300 events taking place for the remainder of 2020 include:

Aug 13-16: AIB Irish Optimist National Championships.

Aug 20-23: AIB Irish Laser National Championships.

Aug 28-30: AIB 1720 Southern Championships.

Aug 28-30: Tricentenary at Home Regatta.

Aug 29: Maritime Parade (A maritime parade, originally scheduled for July, will now take place during the Tricentenary Regatta on the 29th August, with the support of the Irish Naval Services and Port of Cork. The Admiral of the Royal Cork and other dignitaries will review the parade from one of the Irish Naval Service vessels which will be anchored in the vicinity of Haulbowline.

Aug 29: 1720s Race from Haulbowline to Crosshaven.

Aug 29: Fastnet Challenge.

Aug 29-Dec 19: RCYC Exhibition at the Sirius.

Sept 12-13: Cork300 Family Race to the City.

Sept 12-13: AIB National 18 Championships.

Sept 27-Oct 25: AIB Cork300 Autumn League.

Oct 13-16: AIB All Ireland Sailing Championships.

Nov 21-22: AIB Irish Team Racing National Championships 2020.

*For more see www.royalcork.com