Trevor O'Meara clinches place in Cork City junior final

Trevor O’Meara bowled impressively against Aidan Hurley at Whitechurch to secure his place in the Cork City Junior A final.

He won the first three shots past the return line. Hurley then played a sensational fourth that went over the brow and down to the wall. This won him his only lead, when O’Meara missed it by less than a metre. O’Meara responded immediately with a super shot onto the flat and scorched past Boula lane in two more to raise a bowl.

He pushed his lead close to a second bowl to the top of the straight. Hurley then got a good bowl to the farm and went past the novice line with his next to bring the lead under a bowl. O’Meara quickly quelled that challenge with another great bowl past the Devil’s bend to go over a bowl in front again.

With his next shot he sealed his place in the final against either Michael O’Donoghue or Cian Boyle.

Declan O’Donovan beat James Nagle by a bowl in the Carbery Junior A round-robin at Rosscarbery. He gained 60m odds with his second and third shots to the bungalow. Nagle cut that to 25m with a great fourth bowl and sliced it to just two metres with another big one to the priest’s house.

He won the lead after two more and led to the top of Barry’s hill. He stayed in front in the next two past Barry’s boreen. O’Donovan played a decent shot from there. Nagle played his next two to the left, which saw him fall almost a bowl behind. O’Donovan then got a good bowl towards the novice line, which Nagle missed to fall a full bowl behind.

O’Donovan held his odds to the Cahermore line, but Nagle shaded the shots away from the cross. The lead stayed just under a bowl in the next two. O’Donovan then sealed his win with a big throw to the pillars, which raised the bowl again David Shannon gave a blistering display at the Marsh Road in the same championship, where he dismissed last year’s winner, Tony O’Sullivan. He was already two bowls clear after four to the council yard gate. He increased his lead past the silvery gate. He made the steps in eleven, where he had almost three bowls. He gained the third bowl to Thornhill cross.

Tom O’Donovan reached the Mid-Cork Junior B semi-final when he beat John Butler at Templemartin. He had almost a bowl after three, but Butler cut that to just 25m to light at Slyne’s corner. Butler won the lead after two more. O’Donovan pushed a bowl clear again to the schoolhouse cross. Butler knocked the bowl at the stone-field bend, but O’Donovan restored it at Buttimer’s and held it past the line.

Shane Collins proved too strong for Pat Kelleher and Damien Burns in the North Cork Junior C final. A few big throws at the mid-point catapulted him a bowl clear in the race to Westport.

Results

Munster Championship: Ladies Intermediate; Baile Mhuirne: Helen Whyte bt Juliet Murphy 1bwl €340: Clondrohid: Hannah Cronin bt Denise Murphy l/s €320; Crookstown; Bernadette Murphy bt Cliodhna ni Laoire 2bwl.

Ardcahan: Ronan O’Mahony bt Padraig O’Sullivan l/s €3200; James Hurley bt Sean O’Leary 1bwl €4000.

Baile Mhuirne: Tim O’Riordan bt Eoin Lynch €1600; Johnny Kelleher bt Anthony O’Donoghue €1200; Flor Crowley bt Liam Kearney €4300; Shane Shannon bt Conor Creedon l/s €4000; U12; Evan O’Riordan bt David O’Leary.

Ballinacarriga: John Murphy bt Anthony O’Connell 2bwl.

Ballinacurra: John Paul O’Driscoll bt Paul Twomey l/s €600; Denis O’Driscoll bt Adrian Wilmot l/s €900; Eugene Kiernan bt Ger O’Driscoll €1700.

Ballinagree: Stephen Murphy bt Eugene O’Sullivan; Shane Collins bt Eoin O’Riordan €1900.

Ballincurrig: Bert Randles bt Timmy Cooney; Sean Hegarty bt Timmy Desmond 2bwl €600; Ken Hutchison bt Lee O’Sullivan l/s €800.

Ballygurteen: Paul Dullea bt Jason Harrington 3bwl €900; Vincent Dullea bt Ritchie Lawton 1bwl €900; Eoin Connolly bt Calem de Burca 3bwl; Liam O’Brien bt Brian Harrington l/s; Shane McCarthy bt Harold Kingston l/s €1000.

Ballydehob: James Whyte bt Richie Harnedy 2bwl €1500: Tim Fitzpatrick bt Bryan O’Regan 1bwl €900; Colm Crowley bt James Murphy €1200; Sidney Shannon bt Darragh Dempsey 1bwl; Brian Coughlan bt John O’Brien 3bwl €1500; Patrick Crowley bt Con O’Sullivan.

Bauravilla: Michael O’Sullivan bt Donie Harnedy 1bwl €2800; Danny Coughlan bt Mike Cussen 1bwl €2000; Martin Coughlan bt Stephen McSweeney; Shannon Ronan bt Catherine Crowley; Nicola O’Sullivan bt Sinead O’Brien; Louise McCarthy bt Fiona Love l/s; Eileen McCarthy bt Rachel Whelton l/s; John Nagle bt Kieran O’Neill; U14: Peter O’Sullivan bt Shane Crowley l/s.

Beal na mBlath: John Madden bt Bernard O’Callaghan l/s €2600; Michael O’Sullivan bt Billy Coomey 2bwl €2100; James O’Sullivan bt Brian Collins l/s €1100; Martin Cronin bt Shane Desmond 1bwl €1440; Michael Brennan bt Donnacha O’Donovan 2bwl €1500.

Berrings: Simon O’Connell bt David Crowley €780; Kevin Manning bt Daniel O’Sullivan €2100; Sean Moylan bt Roddy O’Mahony €2500; Simon O’Connell bt Kevin Manning: Eamonn Murphy bt Sean Moylan €2100.

Bog Road: Pascal Bowen bt Mark O’Shea 1bwl €700; Richard Barry bt Kevin Ward l/s €900; Tom Reaney bt Paul Murphy €1900; Mick O’Driscoll bt David Spillane l/s €740; Mark O’Shea bt Keith Kidney 2bwl €1100; Jeremiah Forde bt John Cronin l/s €700; Michael O’Driscoll bt Dave Spillane l/s €700.

Bottlehill: Patrick Hogan bt Martin Daly l/s €800; Simon Buckley bt Danny Hogan 2bwl €900; Alan O’Leary bt Michael Ahern l/s €1300; Patrick Hogan bt Kieran Daly 2bwl €2600; Anthony Cody bt Simon Buckley 2bwl €2000.

Bweeng: Liam McCarthy bt Stephen Spillane l/s €3240; Kevin Cooney bt John MacSullivan €2860; Clifford Flynn bt Denis Murphy bt Kieran Leahy (€1500 Leahy/Flynn); Ned Kelleher bt James Honohan; Liam McCarthy bt Clifford Flynn €960; Kevin Cooney bt Ned Kelleher €1460.

Caheragh: Finbarr Fitzpatrick bt Harry Russell l/s €1000; PJ Connolly bt Liam Hurley l/s €1060.

Carrigaline: Celly Spillane bt Mark Long 1bwl €800; Derek Murphy bt Gearoid Spillane €1120; Michael Callanan bt Derry Crowley €900; John Donnellan /Richard Murphy bt Martin Scully/Billy Burgoyne l/s €1000.

Carrig na bhFear: Billy Connolly bt Kieran Kelleher 1bwl €2600; Anthony Cody bt Paul Murphy l/s; Jimmy Hogan bt Stephen Cahill l/s €1600.

Castletownkenneigh: James Kelleher bt Dermot Crowley 2bwl €2500; Tom O’Donovan bt Tim Allen 1bwl €1220.

Cill na Martra: Richard Browne bt Trevor O’Brien.

Clondrohid: Freddie Scannell bt Danny Twomey €3840; Joe Creedon bt Peter Burns €3000; Brendan O’Callaghan bt Shane Hoare; Cian O’Callaghan bt Donal Mulcahy.

Clubhouse: Patsy O’Sullivan bt Jimmy Nyhan 2bwl €900; Ger O’Leary bt Tom Browne l/s €700.

Derrinasafa: Conor Donovan bt Oisin O’Donovan 1bwl €4600; Peter Kelly bt James Hurley l/s €9000; Barry O’Donovan bt John Tringle l/s €500.

Doneraile: James Hogan bt Thomas Walsh l/s €600; Thomas O’Hara bt Mick Hennessy 3bwl; Andrew O’Leary bt Timmy McDonagh 1bwl.

Dunderrow: Adrian Wilmot bt Fionn Dwyer l/s €440.

Durrus: Michael Carroll bt Seamus O’Regan l/s €4600.

Firmount: John Walsh bt Robin Flynn; Eugene O’Sullivan bt Mattie Martin.

Grange: Conor O’Sullivan bt Ivan Buchannan l/s €2400; John Cahalane bt Wayne Parkes 2bwl €4400.

Grenagh: Paul Murphy bt Conor Murphy 1bwl.

Jagoes Mills: Anthony Broderick bt Paul Murphy l/s €2200; Mick Murphy bt John O’Mahony l/s €1200; Deckie O’Mahony bt Pat Broderick l/s €1000.

Kealkil: John Sweetnam bt Jim Cronin l/s €600.

Leap: Matthew Limerick bt Shane McCarthy l/s €1000; Sean O’Neill bt Cathal Deasy 1bwl €1300; Denis Murphy bt David Minihane 3bwl €700; Pa Burke bt Jordan Limerick 1bwl €640; James Crowley bt Liam Ronan 2bwl.

Marsh Road: David Shannon bt Tony O’Sullivan 3bwl €1700; Olivia Bowen bt Louise McCarthy; Triona Murphy bt Shannon Ronan; U18: Natalie Dempsey bt Jessica Baker.

Newcestown: Finbarr O’Sullivan bt Shane Healy l/s; Martin Desmond bt Daniel Twomey.

Paddoes: Kevin Ward bt Michael Twohig 2bwl €400; Richard Barry bt Johnny Byrne l/s €800; Kevin Ward bt Denis O’Donovan l/s €900; Johnny Byrne bt Gary Mooney 1bwl €800; Leonard Bowen/Pascal Bowen bt Martin Scully/Michael Twohig 1bwl €480.

Peake: Mickey McAuliffe bt Pat Fitzpatrick €560; Paul Walsh bt Aaron Mackey €640; William Harrington bt Shane Kelleher €3200; William Harrington bt Matthew Bradley.

Rosscarbery: Deckie O’Donovan bt James Nagle 1bwl; Patrick Crowley bt Flor O’Sullivan l/s €3000.

Sally’s Cross: Shane Collins bt Pat Kelleher bt Damien Burns.

Templemartin: Tom O’Donovan bt John Butler 1bwl €960.

Templemichael: Declan Murphy bt Leonard Bowen 1bwl; Paul Murphy bt Declan O’Leary 1bwl €1800; Garret Bourke bt James O’Sullivan l/s €2000.

Terelton: Mikey O’Callaghan bt Conor Kelleher; Steven Crowley bt Martin Connors €1800.

The Pike: John Connolly bt John O’Driscoll 1bwl €1400; Thos Ahern bt Timmy Hennessy twice €300/€180.

Timoleague: Denis Fitzpatrick bt Adam McCarthy 1bwl €900; Adam McCarthy bt Denis Fitzpatrick l/s €900; Jamie Santry bt Gerard Sheehy l/s €180.

Whitechurch: Trevor O’Meara bt Aidan Hurley 2bwl; Kieran Corrigan bt Denis Connolly €1500; Kenneth Murphy bt Denis Murphy 1bwl €3400; John Shorten bt Vincent Kiely l/s €4600.