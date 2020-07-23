Mike Tyson to make boxing comeback against Roy Jones Jr

Mike Tyson to make boxing comeback against Roy Jones Jr
Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II – MGM Grand
Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 20:45 PM
PA Sport Staff

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has confirmed Roy Jones Jr as his opponent for his return to the ring at the age of 54.

Tyson, who dominated the heavyweight scene for almost 20 years after winning the title in 1987, will take on 51-year-old Jones in an eight-round exhibition in California on September 12.

Tyson announced the bout on Twitter, the first of his Legends Only League venture, with the words “I. AM. BACK.”

Jones last fought in 2018 while Tyson’s last professional fight was a defeat by Kevin McBride 15 years ago.

Meanwhile, two-weight world champion Carl Frampton will return to action on Saturday, August 15 in a behind-closed doors fight against Armenian Vahram Vardanyan.

Fellow Belfast star Michael Conlan has also been added to the same BT Sport Summer Showdowns card and will face Frenchman Sofiane Takoucht.

More in this section

DKE120718cricket005 International cricketers to feature in Mardyke as Munster Reds set to host inter-pros
Betway UK Championship - Day Nine - York Barbican Ronnie O’Sullivan: World Snooker Championship crowd call an 'unnecessary risk'
Ireland v Lithuania - World Hockey League 2 Quarter-Final End of an era as Irish women’s hockey manager Arlene Boyles steps down
tysonplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up