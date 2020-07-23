International cricketers to feature in Mardyke as Munster Reds set to host inter-pros

International cricketers to feature in Mardyke as Munster Reds set to host inter-pros
Cork County club captain Cormac Hassett top-scored for Munster Reds against Leinster last season. Picture: David Keane.
Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 11:42 AM
The twenty-over-a-side competition sees the Munster Reds compete with North-West Warriors, Leinster Lightning and last year's winners Northern Knights.

With two games in late August, Munster host Leinster in the Mardyke on September 1. When the sides met last year Kevin O'Brien, who has played almost 250 times for Ireland across the various formats led the Lightning to a dramatic three-wicket victory, despite Cormac Hassett top-scoring with 49 for the Reds

The following week, on September 8, Northern Knights travel to Cork.

In the 2019 competition, Munster had four of their games rained off and lost the two they played.

Weather permitting, they will look to make amends - but will be up against it as some of the country's top players will be coming to town.

“We are also pleased to see Inter-Provincial matches return to The Mardyke this season, with the Munster Reds hosting two T20 matches in September. Cricket fans will be able to see their local side take on Leinster Lightning and Northern Knights in what promises to be two exciting fixtures that will feature numerous international stars,” Richard Holdsworth, Performance Director for Cricket Ireland, said.

The competition sees each team play each other twice with Munster Reds opening their campaign against Leinster Lightning in Pembroke on August 20.

Cricket clubs play the first shots in team sports’ return to training

