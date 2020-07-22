John Cahalane turns on style to get better of Declan O’Donovan

Meanwhile, in the Cork City championship, it’s down to the last four
John Cahalane turns on style to get better of Declan O’Donovan
File picture: Cathal Noonan
Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - 08:00 AM
Seamus O’Tuama

The race to Westport for the first All-Ireland finals of 2020 has taken centre stage in the revised road bowling calendar over recent weeks, but the second series of All-Irelands are also now coming on line.

John Cahalane put in a brilliant performance in Leap on Sunday to beat Declan O’Donovan, in a must win score, in the Junior A.

He opened the contest with a great bowl past Kilmacabea cross, which gave him most of a bowl of odds and he led to the finish.

He pushed his lead to five metres shy of a bowl with his next two to light.

O’Donovan missed a chance to close the gap in the next exchange. Cahalane punished him with a super bowl past Mealisheen cross, which put him over a bowl clear. He comfortably held that lead in his next three.

O’Donovan then played a brilliant bowl over the rise before O’Sullivan’s cross to knock the bowl of odds.

Cahalane raised and held the bowl in the next two, but O’Donovan brought just under a bowl past the forge.

Cahalane made a mistake with his next and O’Donovan hit back with a great bowl past the novice line to cut the odds to 30m for the last shots.

O’Donovan’s last looked well played on the left, but it veered left well short of the line. Cahalane took the right track and played a fast bowl that rose onto the road and beat the line.

In the Cork City championship, it’s down to the last four.

Cian Boyle beat Craig Moynihan by almost a bowl at Whitechurch to advance to meet Michael O’Donoghue.

Aidan Hurley and Trevor O’Meara meet in the other semi-final. Boyle trailed by almost a bowl after three great first shots from Moynihan.

He levelled at the bottom of the hill and gained the upper hand in three great shots past the Devil’s bend.

In Mid-Cork David O’Mahony joined John Shorten, Denis Wilmot and Seán Murphy in the semi-finals after beating Kieran Murphy in a great contest at Newcestown.

The Ulster Junior A has been delayed due to stricter crowd limits. This has allowed the Junior B to take centre stage.

Johnny Kelly held off a late challenge to beat Shane Feighan in a great quarter-final on the Cathedral Road. Patrick Mackle beat Seán O’Reilly by almost two bowls in a second quarter-final on the same road.

More in this section

Betway UK Championship - Day Nine - York Barbican Ronnie O’Sullivan criticises Crucible crowd call but will contest Championship
Ireland v Lithuania - World Hockey League 2 Quarter-Final End of an era as Irish women’s hockey manager Arlene Boyles steps down
Ross.jpg Youghal teenager Ross Bulman handed added incentive for World Snooker Championship qualifiers

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up