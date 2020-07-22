John Cahalane turns on style to get better of Declan O’Donovan

The race to Westport for the first All-Ireland finals of 2020 has taken centre stage in the revised road bowling calendar over recent weeks, but the second series of All-Irelands are also now coming on line.

John Cahalane put in a brilliant performance in Leap on Sunday to beat Declan O’Donovan, in a must win score, in the Junior A.

He opened the contest with a great bowl past Kilmacabea cross, which gave him most of a bowl of odds and he led to the finish.

He pushed his lead to five metres shy of a bowl with his next two to light.

O’Donovan missed a chance to close the gap in the next exchange. Cahalane punished him with a super bowl past Mealisheen cross, which put him over a bowl clear. He comfortably held that lead in his next three.

O’Donovan then played a brilliant bowl over the rise before O’Sullivan’s cross to knock the bowl of odds.

Cahalane raised and held the bowl in the next two, but O’Donovan brought just under a bowl past the forge.

Cahalane made a mistake with his next and O’Donovan hit back with a great bowl past the novice line to cut the odds to 30m for the last shots.

O’Donovan’s last looked well played on the left, but it veered left well short of the line. Cahalane took the right track and played a fast bowl that rose onto the road and beat the line.

In the Cork City championship, it’s down to the last four.

Cian Boyle beat Craig Moynihan by almost a bowl at Whitechurch to advance to meet Michael O’Donoghue.

Aidan Hurley and Trevor O’Meara meet in the other semi-final. Boyle trailed by almost a bowl after three great first shots from Moynihan.

He levelled at the bottom of the hill and gained the upper hand in three great shots past the Devil’s bend.

In Mid-Cork David O’Mahony joined John Shorten, Denis Wilmot and Seán Murphy in the semi-finals after beating Kieran Murphy in a great contest at Newcestown.

The Ulster Junior A has been delayed due to stricter crowd limits. This has allowed the Junior B to take centre stage.

Johnny Kelly held off a late challenge to beat Shane Feighan in a great quarter-final on the Cathedral Road. Patrick Mackle beat Seán O’Reilly by almost two bowls in a second quarter-final on the same road.