Road bowling mourns Nadd great Séamus Sexton

Seamus Sexton, Nadd in action during the Murphys Munster Senior Road Bowling Championships at Kilbrittain. 
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 18:35 PM
Seamus O’Tuama

Road Bowling lost one its all-time-greats with the passing of the legendary Séamus Sexton of Nadd in Cork yesterday.

Sexton competed at the highest level for 37 years from 1971 to 2008, which are bookended by All-Ireland titles.

He contested a total of five Munster senior finals, winning three and contesting three-in-a-row from 1987 to 1989. 

Two of his wins, over Christy Mullins at the Miles in 1987 and his dethroning of a much younger Kieran Gould in 1999 at Kilbrittain, will be remembered as his greatest.

In 1987, he won the domestic triple crown of Munster, All-Ireland and King of the Roads, ending Bill Daly’s bid for three-in-a-row in the latter. He lost the 1981 All-Ireland to Harry Toal and the 1999 final to Michael Toal, who was in the second year of a four-in-a-row.

He won two European gold medals in road bowling in successive championships, 1974 and 1977, as well as the bronze Dutch Moors medal in 1992. 

Among his other achievements were reaching three King of the Roads finals, winning the 1971 Junior A and the 2008 Veteran (over-50) All-Ireland finals.

