Washington Redskins drop controversial name and logo

No replacement name has yet been announced
The Washington Redskins logo on the field. AP Photo/Nick Wass, File
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 14:45 PM

The Washington Redskins are no more as the NFL team have announced they have dropped the controversial name and logo.

The move comes 10 days after the team launched a review of the team’s name, which has long been considered offensive to native Americans.

“Today we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review,” a statement said.

No replacement name has yet been announced, with the team saying owner Dan Snyder and coach Ron Rivera, who also effectively serves as the team’s general manager, were still considering alternatives.

“Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years,” the statement added.

The five-time champions – three of their titles coming in the Super Bowl era – are one of the oldest teams in the NFL, having been founded in Boston in 1932 before adopting the Redskins name the following year. They moved to Washington in 1937.

