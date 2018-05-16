Ireland to face Russia at 2019 World Cup

Ireland will face Russia at the 2019 Rugby World Cup after Spain, Belgium, and Romania were penalised for fielding ineligible players.

An independent committee sanctioned the offending nations, docking points to force a revision of the 2018 Rugby European Championship table, which also determines entry into the global showpiece in Japan.

It sees Russia replace Romania in second place, resulting in their elevation into Japan 2019 behind Georgia who had already made it through on the strength of their performance at the last World Cup.

Spain had hoped for a reprieve following a World Rugby investigation into the circumstances of their loss to Belgium, but the independent panel has chosen to dock all three teams points, subject to appeal.

The judgment means Russia join Ireland, Scotland, and Japan in Pool A while Germany and Portugal will clash for the right to face Samoa in a final eliminator for World Cup qualification.

The Romanian Rugby Federation says it will appeal against the decision.