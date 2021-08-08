Gregor Townsend: Maverick fly-halves Finn Russell and Marcus Smith can change face of Test rugby

Gregor Townsend has backed British & Irish Lions maverick fly-halves Finn Russell and Marcus Smith to change the face of Test rugby. The Lions attack coach said he had been as frustrated as armchair viewers who sat through some tedious rugby at times in the series won 2-1 by South Africa.

The Lions managed just two tries in three Tests against the Springboks but Townsend, Scotland’s head coach, effectively called time on the old generation of game managers at number 10 and said the future lay with game-breakers such as 2021 tourists Russell and Smith.

It was Russell’s first appearance after recovering from an Achilles tendon injury that threatened to end the Racing 92 star’s tour and prompted head coach Warren Gatland to call up England rookie Smith, 20, a fortnight after making his test debut. Smith impressed on his tour debut against the Stormers and though has not selected for the test series, Gatland predicted the Harlequins star would become a rugby “superstar”.

Townsend thinks both the Scot and the Englishman can be positive forces to take Test rugby in a new direction if they feature in successful national and Lions sides.

“People are inspired by winners too. If you win big games they’re the ones that stay in your memory. People that excite supporters are very good individuals but nothing beats a win. I’d imagine last night’s win meant a huge amount to the South African people, like the World Cup did.

“I know from experience that Lions tours are thought of very differently if you come out on top in the test series. So both have to be linked together. If you’re just playing and not winning you’re not going to inspire people but I do believe that players like Finn and Marcus have the game to show that their way of playing can win games.”

Of Smith, Townsend added: “He has been outstanding ever since he arrived. Despite only arriving a few days before the Stormers game he was very inventive and very sharp. He has been a sponge at training, always asking questions of coaches and other players. His session on Thursday was very very good. He has a real array of skills and an open mind to look at ways he can get better. As an attacking 10 he’ll already be up there as one of the best in the world.

“I believe the game has already moved to an era when 10s have to be attackers. They have to be runners and very, very good passers and also have an attacking kicking game that can unlock defences. We’ve seen players like Richie Mo’unga, we’ve seen Finn last night... those are the 10s who put defences under pressure.

“Marcus is very well set to do that and is already doing that with his club. I’m sure he’ll do that with his country over the next few years.”