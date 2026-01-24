14-man Kildare battle impressively to hold Tyrone to a draw

The newly promoted Lilywhites found the courage to claw back a four points deficit and earn a heroic Division Two point at O’Neill’s Healy Park.
FEARLESS: Tyrone's Joe Oguz with Kildare's James Harris. Pic: ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty.

Sat, 24 Jan, 2026 - 21:22
Francis Mooney

Tyrone 2-16 Kildare 1-19

Fearless Kildare refused to bow the knee to an Ulster giant that operated two divisions above them last season.

