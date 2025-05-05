Kerry minors extend Kingdom's rule over Cork with dominant second half

Munster MFC quarter-final: Kerry 2-18 (2-2-14) Cork 2-8 (2-1-6)

A no-jeopardy Munster minor football quarter-final win for Kerry over the neighbours. That’s the picture in the small frame. The bigger picture is an 11th consecutive Kerry victory over Cork at all grades.

Yet another double-digit beating for a Cork side at the hands of the neighbours, even if the actual difference between the teams was not of double-digit proportions. This was three-quarters a contest and one-quarter Kerry dominance. The latter overruled the former.

Such is the structure of the Munster MFC that Kerry and Cork can still meet in the decider on May 23. To get there, Kerry will need to win away to Clare and Cork away to Tipperary on Monday of next week. There’ll be jeopardy that evening, especially seeing as both Clare and Tipp already have four games in the locker.

That this quarter-final was the championship opener for both Cork and Kerry was self-evident at the off. The age-profile of the participants meant the decent crowd that paid in should have been in no way surprised by the score-lite and mistake-heavy opening quarter. Bar Gearóid White on the Kerry side and three in the Cork corner, all remaining 26 starters were gracing the inter-county stage for the first time.

What that nervousness and eagerness fed was an opening 17 minutes of only two scores and the world of turnovers. Cork, by virtue of enjoying the majority share of possession, were guilty of the greater number of mistakes.

The hosts had five wides and eight score attempts taken by the end of the opening quarter. Only Donagh Flynn’s third minute goal stuck. The argument to be made there is that at least they were probing and creating. Cork’s middle third, in particular Samuel Kelleher Leavy, was feasting on the Kerry restart.

The supply into the visiting attack was thus a trickle. Early stats reflect this statement. Ben Kelliher’s two-point attempt on 12 minutes that landed well short of the posts was their first attempt from play. All Kerry had to show for a second fiddle opening 17 minutes was a Gearóid White free in the fifth minute.

Once both sides had sufficiently settled and calmed the very obvious jitters hampering both their shooting and decision making, the decent crowd were treated to a fine, score-heavy contest.

Two scores in the opening 17 minutes gave way to 11 scores across the remainder of the half. Cork domination of the Kerry kick-out gave way to brief Kerry ownership of the Cork restart.

A pair of white flags from Ben Corkery Delaney (free) and Paddy Murphy doubled Cork’s advantage, 1-2 to 0-1, approaching the 20th minute. But in just over two minutes, Kerry had wiped out the four-point deficit and hit the front for the first time.

It began with a Gearóid White two-pointer. Almost everything Kerry did well began or went through White. Kerry won the ensuing restart, as they would the two after that. White, Nick Lacey, and John Curtin raised three white flags in succession. 0-6 to 1-2.

Cork eventually got a hand on their own kickout and from there fashioned three scores without reply. Corkery Delaney reasserted their cause with a fine kick from outside the arc. Sub Joe Miskella assisted Paddy Murphy’s second before then finishing his own. It was to prove the last time they’d lead. It was to prove their last score for 22 minutes.

White’s second orange flag and a Kevin Griffin white flag tied matters, 1-6 to 0-9, at the break. The swing picked up significant pace upon the restart.

Griffin converted a pair of 45s and Kelliher a three-in-a-row of frees before the latter cut in along the endline to bury Kerry opening’s major. A further goal attempt from White that touched the crossbar on the way over completed an unanswered 1-6 to carry Wayne Quillinan’s charges 1-15 to 1-6 out the gap.

A 1-1 from Cork sub Tom Whooley briefly reignited the home cause. Briefly. A Tadhg O’Connell goal on 52 minutes settled the outcome.

Kerry, the picture of efficiency when taking aim, did not register a first wide until the 61st minute. Cork, by contrast, had nine successful shots out of 27.

The same as senior and U20 in recent weeks, Kerry have again set the standard at minor level. Cork have three weeks to catch up. And should they again cross paths on May 23, it will have been just over two years since a football team in red bettered one in green and gold.

Scorers for Kerry: B Kelliher (1-5, 0-5 frees); G White (0-7, tp, tp free, 0-1 free); K Griffin (0-3, 0-2 ‘45s); T O’Connell (1-0); J Curtin, N Lacey, P Ó Mainnín (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: T Whooley (1-1); D Flynn (1-0); B Corkery Delaney (0-3, tp, 0-1 free); P Murphy (0-2); C McCarthy, J Miskella (0-1 each).

KERRY: R Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys); T Ó Slatara (Churchill), E Joy (Ballymacelligott), R Sheridan (Duagh); D Murphy (Listry), D Sargent (John Mitchels), M Clifford (Firies); M Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht), J Curtin (Ballyduff); M O’ Carroll (Dr Crokes), G White (John Mitchels), K Griffin (St Michael’s Foilmore); N Lacey (Kerins O’Rahillys), B Kelliher (Dr Crokes); T O’Connell (Tarbert).

SUBS: P Ó Mainnín (Lios Póil) for Lacey (49); D McCarthy (Listry) for Sheridan, J Kissane (Moyvane) for Ó Sé, L O’Brien (Glenflesk) for Griffin (all 55); A Tuohy (Austin Stacks) for O’Connell (59).

CORK: R Twohig (Kilmeen); B Coffey (Clonakilty), A Keane (Kinsale), M Kiernan (Carrigaline); J O’Leary (Ballinascarthy), C McCarthy (St Colum’s), B Cronin (Ballincollig); S Kelleher Leavy (Macroom), R Hayes (Carbery Rangers); S O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue), D Flynn (Ibane Gaels), N O’Callaghan (Castlehaven); P Murphy (Donoughmore), B Corkery Delaney (Carrigaline), E Aherne (Boherbue).

SUBS: J Miskella (Ballincollig) for O’Sullivan (25); E Ger O’Sullivan (Clyda Rovers) for Aherne, T Whooley (Clonakilty) for Murphy (both 39); E Looney (Lyre) for Kelleher Leavy (48); J Hanrahan (Mitchelstown) for O’Leary (55).

REFEREE: T McGrath (Limerick).