Laois join skort protest after lining out in shorts for Leinster Intermediate semi-final

The start of the Leinster semi-final was delayed when the referee instructed the Laois players to change into skorts or the game would be abandoned, the same ultimatum as was issued to Kilkenny and Dublin before Saturday’s Leinster senior semi-final.
Laois join skort protest after lining out in shorts for Leinster Intermediate semi-final

SKORT PROTEST: Laois’ camogie players have become the latest team to join the skort protest by lining out in shorts before the throw-in of Monday’s Leinster intermediate camogie semi-final. Pic: Laois Camogie

Mon, 05 May, 2025 - 17:47
Eoghan Cormican

Laois’ camogie players have become the latest team to join the skort protest by lining out in shorts before the throw-in of Monday’s Leinster intermediate camogie semi-final.

A picture of the Laois team, taken before throw-in at Freshford, shows the panel wearing navy shorts.

The start of the Leinster semi-final was delayed when the referee instructed the Laois players to change into skorts or the game would be abandoned, the same ultimatum as was issued to Kilkenny and Dublin before Saturday’s Leinster senior semi-final.

The Laois players agreed to change so as to ensure the game proceeded, a game they won 2-12 to 0-17.

With the second team of senior counties no longer permitted to compete in the All-Ireland intermediate and junior championships, Kilkenny's second team now comprises exclusively of U23 players and because they are not GPA members, they too did not don shorts before throw-in as part of the growing protest.

In a statement, the Camogie Association said “player welfare is at the heart of everything we do”. They also noted how “a democratic vote at Congress 2024 determined that the rules” governing the wearing of skorts should not change.

“Ard Chomhairle established a working group to examine issues around the comfort, fit, design and overall performance of playing wear.

“As part of this process, a wide range of national and international manufactured skorts have been sourced. Testing of these skorts for comfort, fit and design, will begin in mid-May and will include adult and Juvenile players from Club and County teams, as well as referees.

“Once testing is completed, the working group will prepare recommendations for Ard Chomhairle consideration.”

x

More in this section

Adam Screeney in action 4/6/2023 Gaffney and Graham on the double as Dublin U20s catch champions Offaly 
TG4s Laochra Gael Season 23 Launch Eamon McGee: ‘I think Armagh are going in as big favourites’
Tipperary v Cork - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 Tipperary regain Darrel Darcy Cup after extra-time burst beats Clare
#Leinster GAA
<p> In the semi-finals of the Munster MFC, Kerry will face Clare and Cork play Tipperary. Pic: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Kerry minors extend Kingdom's rule over Cork with dominant second half

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited