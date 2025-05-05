Laois join skort protest after lining out in shorts for Leinster Intermediate semi-final

Laois’ camogie players have become the latest team to join the skort protest by lining out in shorts before the throw-in of Monday’s Leinster intermediate camogie semi-final.

A picture of the Laois team, taken before throw-in at Freshford, shows the panel wearing navy shorts.

The start of the Leinster semi-final was delayed when the referee instructed the Laois players to change into skorts or the game would be abandoned, the same ultimatum as was issued to Kilkenny and Dublin before Saturday’s Leinster senior semi-final.

The Laois players agreed to change so as to ensure the game proceeded, a game they won 2-12 to 0-17.

With the second team of senior counties no longer permitted to compete in the All-Ireland intermediate and junior championships, Kilkenny's second team now comprises exclusively of U23 players and because they are not GPA members, they too did not don shorts before throw-in as part of the growing protest.

In a statement, the Camogie Association said “player welfare is at the heart of everything we do”. They also noted how “a democratic vote at Congress 2024 determined that the rules” governing the wearing of skorts should not change.

“Ard Chomhairle established a working group to examine issues around the comfort, fit, design and overall performance of playing wear.

“As part of this process, a wide range of national and international manufactured skorts have been sourced. Testing of these skorts for comfort, fit and design, will begin in mid-May and will include adult and Juvenile players from Club and County teams, as well as referees.

“Once testing is completed, the working group will prepare recommendations for Ard Chomhairle consideration.”