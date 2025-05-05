Eamon McGee: ‘I think Armagh are going in as big favourites’
Donegal All-Ireland winner Eamon McGee believes All-Ireland champions Armagh are the form team heading into Saturday’s blockbuster Ulster final.
In a repeat of the 2024 encounter, Donegal and Armagh meet at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones this weekend. It is anticipated to be a close contest but McGee is concerned at the recent performances by the holders.
“Am I confident in Donegal? I have watched them in all three championship games,” he said, speaking on theGaelic football podcast, released weekly for Examiner subscribers.
“I was more confident before the Ulster championship. The more I watched them, if you ask me genuinely are Donegal going to win an All-Ireland based on what I have seen in the championship? At times, Monaghan really road-tested them.
“They didn’t get a challenge against Derry. At times against Down, they had them well sussed. But I can’t say now Donegal will win an All-Ireland based on what I have seen. They are going up against a really well drilled team. I think Armagh have learned an awful lot. I have belief. But I think Armagh are going in as big favourites.”
Donegal won a dramatic decider on penalties last year. There are two areas that McGee hopes Jim McGuinness will develop as the season progresses. The winner of Saturday’s fixture will advance to Group 1 with Tyrone, Mayo and Cavan. The loser joins Galway, Dublin and Derry in Group 4.
“It is not personnel, they tick a lot of boxes,” said McGee.
“There is nobody athletically better than Donegal at the minute and the way they are able to transition. I still think they need to kick more. We are too possession-based. This high intensity trying to break lines all the time, it is a big ask of Mogan or O’Donnell. I think we need to kick more.
“That low block, I think that has to be a wee bit more dynamic now. Armagh have the kickers as well. But against a Galway or Kerry, they could expose that in a 11v11. The low block and I’d rather they kick more, but they are not massive changes. They can be remedied. Hopefully we see something come the All-Ireland series. I don’t think it will change for the Ulster final but we might see it in the All-Ireland series.”