Eamon McGee: ‘I think Armagh are going in as big favourites’

Donegal won a dramatic decider on penalties last year. There are two areas that McGee hopes Jim McGuinness will develop as the season progresses.
ULSTER FINAL FAVOURITES: Donegal All-Ireland winner Eamon McGee believes All-Ireland champions Armagh are the form team heading into Saturday’s blockbuster Ulster final.  Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Mon, 05 May, 2025 - 17:03
Maurice Brosnan

Donegal All-Ireland winner Eamon McGee believes All-Ireland champions Armagh are the form team heading into Saturday’s blockbuster Ulster final.

In a repeat of the 2024 encounter, Donegal and Armagh meet at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones this weekend. It is anticipated to be a close contest but McGee is concerned at the recent performances by the holders.

“Am I confident in Donegal? I have watched them in all three championship games,” he said, speaking on the Irish Examiner’s Gaelic football podcast, released weekly for Examiner subscribers.

“I was more confident before the Ulster championship. The more I watched them, if you ask me genuinely are Donegal going to win an All-Ireland based on what I have seen in the championship? At times, Monaghan really road-tested them.

“They didn’t get a challenge against Derry. At times against Down, they had them well sussed. But I can’t say now Donegal will win an All-Ireland based on what I have seen. They are going up against a really well drilled team. I think Armagh have learned an awful lot. I have belief. But I think Armagh are going in as big favourites.” 

Donegal won a dramatic decider on penalties last year. There are two areas that McGee hopes Jim McGuinness will develop as the season progresses. The winner of Saturday’s fixture will advance to Group 1 with Tyrone, Mayo and Cavan. The loser joins Galway, Dublin and Derry in Group 4.

“It is not personnel, they tick a lot of boxes,” said McGee.

“There is nobody athletically better than Donegal at the minute and the way they are able to transition. I still think they need to kick more. We are too possession-based. This high intensity trying to break lines all the time, it is a big ask of Mogan or O’Donnell. I think we need to kick more.

“That low block, I think that has to be a wee bit more dynamic now. Armagh have the kickers as well. But against a Galway or Kerry, they could expose that in a 11v11. The low block and I’d rather they kick more, but they are not massive changes. They can be remedied. Hopefully we see something come the All-Ireland series. I don’t think it will change for the Ulster final but we might see it in the All-Ireland series.”

