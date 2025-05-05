Tipperary regain Darrel Darcy Cup after extra-time burst beats Clare

Munster MFC Phase 1 final: Tipperary 1-16 (1-0-16) Clare 1-14 (1-3-8) (AET)

Tipperary came with a 1-2 burst in extra-time to regain the Darrel Darcy Cup with a dramatic two-point victory over Clare at FBD Semple Stadium.

The Premier had to come from 11 points behind to pip the Banner seven days previous just to make this Phase 1 final.

They had to repeat that fight here, scoring the final four points of normal time to level at 0-12 apiece.

They immediately fell a goal behind in extra-time as star man Conor Burke picked up the ball on the 65 and soloed through for a sublime finish.

Jack Kearney and Seán Burke’s fourth point closed the gap but Conor Burke brought his tally to 1-9 with a two-point free into the wind.

But it was level at the final change of ends after Seán Griffin was held for a penalty, which Dylan McCormack drove down the middle.

From there, a free from captain Ned O’Meara and Killian Smith’s clincher saw Tipp home. Both sides advance to Munster semi-finals against Cork and Kerry next Monday.

Tipp’s intent was clear from the start. They registered the opening brace of points through Dara Maher and Seán Burke. Both punched the air in celebration.

Liam Casey outpaced two defenders for Clare’s starter before Tipp thought they had a goal in the 10th minute. McCormack’s shot beat the keeper and was touched in by O’Meara but the green flag didn’t go up due to a square ball.

Conor Burke’s first levelled the game. It was the only time the sides would be level until the final kick of regulation.

Tipp pressed ahead as Cormac McInerney came up with two excellent turnovers, the second of which led to a Seán Burke point.

Conor Burke shimmied through the Tipp defence but was denied by James O’Brien. At the other end, Aaron McAndrew gathered a high ball but fired wide of the net.

O’Meara’s pair and one from McCormack kept Tipp’s noses in front against responses from Conor Burke and Danny Lyne. 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time.

An O’Meara free extended that lead but Clare reeled off seven on the trot to turn the tide.

Conor Burke kicked a two-point free before half-time sub Michael Normoyle vaulted them in front with a curling kick from outside the arc.

Burke was growing to dominate the game with points off his left and right before spinning on the spot for a breathtaking effort.

Clare didn’t score after the 44th minute and Tipp chipped away through an O’Meara free and Seán Burke point.

The hosts were down to 14 for the final 10 minutes due to Darragh Bresnan’s black card but forced a goal chance, which Oisín Tierney brilliantly tipped over from Niall Delaney.

There was time for one more play and Killian Fitzgerald drew the free for O’Meara to equalise.

Scorers for Tipperary: N O’Meara (0-7, 6 frees); D McCormack (1-1, 1-0 penalty); S Burke (0-4); N Delaney, J Kearney, K Smith, D Maher (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: C Burke (1-9, 2tpf); M Normoyle (0-2, tp); A Daly, D Lyne, L Casey (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: J O’Brien (Moyle Rovers); C McInerney (Cashel King Cormacs), D Charles (Clonmel Commercials), C Hurley (Moyle Rovers); J Kearney (Ballyporeen), N Delaney (JK Brackens), D Bresnan (Arravale Rovers); S Griffin (Upperchurch-Drombane), A McAndrew (Moyle Rovers); A Brazil (Lattin-Cullen), K Smith (Clonmel Commercials), S Burke (JK Brackens); D McCormack (Clonmel Óg), N O’Meara (Mullinahone, capt), D Maher (Clonmel Commercials).

Subs: S Cleary (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams) for Brazil (h-t), C Hall (Golden-Kilfeacle) for McAndrew (44), C Morrissey (Moyle Rovers) for Maher (46), R Grace (Galtee Rovers) for Smith (60), K Fitzgerald (Lorrha-Dorrha) for Cleary (60), Smith for Burke (73), R O’Reilly (Clonmel Óg) for Kearney (77).

Black card: D Bresnan (53-f-t).

CLARE: O Tierney (Corofin); C Corry (Cooraclare), A O’Connell (Éire Óg Ennis), J Rafferty (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield); E Murphy (Cooraclare), S Cahill (Kilmurry-Ibrickane), A Daly (Kilmurry-Ibrickane); D O’Dwyer (St Breckan’s, capt), D Lyne (Éire Óg Ennis); L Keane (Lissycasey), J O’Loughlin (St Breckan’s), R Fallon (Kilmurry-Ibrickane); C Burke (Kilmurry-Ibrickane), L Casey (Kildysart), C McNamara (St Breckan’s).

Subs: M Normoyle (St Breckan’s) for O’Loughlin (h-t), A Kelly (Cratloe) for Keane (h-t), R O’Neill (St Breckan’s) for Murphy (45), O Sherlock (Cratloe) for Casey (49), S Hegarty (Banner) for Lyne (54), D Fahy (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield) for O’Connell (h-t e-t), T Moore (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield) for Fallon (h-t e-t), Casey for McNamara (73).

Referee: J Regan (Cork).