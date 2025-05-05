Subscriber

The Gaelic Football Show: Galway win intense battle, Munster championship future, All-Ireland draw

Paul Rouse, Maurice Brosnan and James Horan are joined by Eamon McGee to reflect on all the weekend's action.
The Gaelic Football Show: Galway win intense battle, Munster championship future, All-Ireland draw

 

Mon, 05 May, 2025 - 15:05
Examiner Sport

 

This is exclusive subscriber content. Already a subscriber? Sign in

Subscribe to access all of the Irish Examiner.

Annual €120€60

Best value

Monthly €10€4 / month

  • Unlimited access.
  • Subscriber content.
  • Daily ePaper.
  • Additional benefits.

Introductory offers for new customers. Annual billed once for first year. Renews at €120. Monthly initial discount (first 4 months) billed monthly, then €10 a month. Ts&Cs apply.

More in this section

Laois join skort protest after lining out in shorts for Leinster Intermediate semi-final Laois join skort protest after lining out in shorts for Leinster Intermediate semi-final
Adam Screeney in action 4/6/2023 Gaffney and Graham on the double as Dublin U20s catch champions Offaly 
TG4s Laochra Gael Season 23 Launch Eamon McGee: ‘I think Armagh are going in as big favourites’
#Podcast - GAA#Podcasts - Home#Podcast - Subscriber
The Gaelic Football Show: Galway win intense battle, Munster championship future, All-Ireland draw

Kerry minors extend Kingdom's rule over Cork with dominant second half

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited