Brian Gavin: Referee afternoons couldn't have differed more as Connacht final proves tough outing for Paddy Neilan

It couldn’t have contrasted more to the earlier Munster final when Noel Mooney had an easy outing in Killarney as Kerry cruised to victory
Referee Paddy Neilan black cards Rory Brickenden of Mayo. Picture: James Crombie/Inpho

Mon, 05 May, 2025 - 06:45
Brian Gavin

It didn’t have much competition from what was offered up in Killarney earlier in the day, but the Connacht final in Castlebar gave us enough talking and turning points for a week.

Where to start is the question? We’ll approach it chronologically. The first-half penalty, it must be said, was on the soft side. Mattie Ruane did get a tug of Johnny McGrath’s arm but it was innocuous enough. There have been advantages and frees been given for those type of incidents everywhere on the field but referees have also turned a blind eye to them too. In this case, Paddy Neilan felt he just had to give it.

Brian Gavin: Referee afternoons couldn't have differed more as Connacht final proves tough outing for Paddy Neilan

