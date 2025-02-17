Mike Quirke: There is a second Kerry spot in the middle still up for grabs

The makeup of Kerry’s midfielder remains a work in progress, according to former player and coach Mike Quirke.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner’s Gaelic football podcast, Quirke praised the performance of Diarmuid O’Connor last Saturday in their 0-19 to 1-15 defeat against Dublin.

“In terms of ball winning, Diarmuid O’Connor has put three games together in the league that has heartened every Kerry supporter,” he said.

“He is starting to look like he is about to fulfil the potential everyone saw for a long time. He has the look of a guy who will be a serious midfielder in this campaign. That is one guy you can bank on now.

“That second spot is up for grabs. I actually thought Joe O’Connor played pretty well on Saturday. A guy who has close to zero training done, very little. He lasted in the game for 60 minutes before he was taken off. I’d love a scenario where you had Joe O’Connor wing-forward. I think he’d be unbelievable there.”

Kerry’s starting midfield for much of 2024 was the two O’Connors. Cillian Burke and Barry Ban O’Sullivan came on in the All-Ireland semi-final against Derry, but Burke has since signed for AFL outfit Geelong.

While Quirke is unsure who will partner Diarmuid O’Connor come championship, he did stress that the new kickout rules are still in an experimental phase. Goalkeeper Shane Ryan went overwhelmingly long and to the same wing in the second half because he was played against a strong wing.

“The second spot. Is it Barry Dan? There are question marks over him. I don’t know a lot about Ó Beaglaoich. He played in Sigerson this year and he was effective enough. They have tried other fellas that haven’t lasted. Do you have to go with something different? A Gavin White, I’m not sure.

“I do think when it comes to the summer, this idea we are seeing at the moment where the ball is just being pumped into a box, that won’t last. I think once we see decent conditions on proper pitches, there are ways around that to win a few balls. Now if you had a Cillian Burke, Rob Monahan, Mark O’Connor, these guys gone to Australia who would want to come home, I think Kerry would be more than happy to take them and put them in the team.”