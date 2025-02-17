Suits you - Cork look the part in this shiny new game

Allianz FL Division 1: Cork 3-18 (3-3-12) Westmeath 3-17 (3-4-9)

Just three weeks into its new gym programme, Gaelic football’s before and after pictures are already unrecognisable. A stunning and scarcely believable transformation.

Recently retired Cork footballer John O’Rourke spoke on these pages last Saturday of how his final years in red were unenjoyable, with Gaelic football and its participants having become systematic and robotic. Two of the game’s ugliest features have now been swapped out for chaos and chance. Saturday evening down the Páirc served as the latest example of football's confident new image strutting its stuff.

There were 34 scores in total, 32 from play — 60 shots taken from the same means. Six goals, split evenly. Another four goals - again split evenly - left behind. Seven orange flags raised. Ceaseless entertainment. Ceaseless line breaks and incisions. The outcome in doubt right up until the final minute. The outcome at risk of flipping in that final minute because a goalkeeper, positioned out at halfway, played the hairiest of crossfield passes that just about found a fellow Cork hand. Pass aside, the 'keeper in question - Patrick Doyle - was unquestionably brilliant.

Cork’s successful retention of possession at the death has delivered the county’s brightest start to a Division 2 campaign since 2018. From a possible six points, Cleary’s charges have four on the board.

This time last year, pressure was pouring in the dressing-room door on top of a group that were winless three games in. This spring, the pressure is internal. The players are demanding of themselves that their gaze stays upward. The players are demanding of themselves that they end the county's nine-year departure from the leading division.

How that push will go, given Cork’s typically up-and-down form, is about as unpredictable as the game borne out by its new gym programme.

“I don't think teams will have consistency for even halves or quarters of games,” John Cleary said of the new game not adhering to any controllable pattern or rhythm. He was speaking in the context of Cork dominating the opening 26 minutes, at the end of which they led 1-10 to 1-4, and then managing only two points in the next 25 minutes, at the end of which they trailed 2-12 to 1-12.

“It is very intense. We can definitely see that our middle eight are flagging and finding it tough. But that is the way the game has gone. I’ve heard various solutions such as six subs, or whether you bring the game to 30 minutes per half, but overall, I think it is a better product.

“Even there at the end tonight, it was nail biting. There were great scores and great goals, and that is what supporters come to see.”

Dermot McCabe, still without a first win as Westmeath manager, is less of a subscriber.

“The two-pointers are just strange. I can’t understand the two-pointers. It is getting more and more like 11-a-side basketball.

“We’re missing a good bit of experience as regards fielders, so lads are really trying to step up and get [kick-outs] to ground. I felt at times it was close to a line-out. A lot of Cork players were blocking runners. That seemed to be allowed so I’m interested is that the format going forward. Can I practice during the week that I’m going to stop five jumpers in order to get my jumper up?

“My biggest difficulty with the rules is consistency. I saw a programme during the week and the ref has 500 decisions to make. The new rules have probably turned that into 700 decisions. It’s hugely unfair on the refs.” The final 20 minutes were utter drama. Chris Óg Jones’ second goal on 52 minutes restarted Cork’s evening. The completion of his hat-trick shoved the hosts four in front four minutes from the finish. 3-4 from the in-form Iveleary insider. 5-8 for three rounds.

Ronan Wallace’s subsequent goal did threaten, mind, to take the evening from Jones and Cork. Ian Maguire and Ruairí Deane came off the bench for first League involvements this year to reassert home control of the restart. It was control first asserted by Seán Walsh. Brian O’Driscoll is lifting in that middle third. He also lifted an orange flag for the third game in succession.

Cork’s next two outings are against the two sides - Monaghan and Roscommon - that came down from Division 1. The strength of their promotion push will be easily gauged at the end of those two examinations.

“Last year, we lost the first three and dug ourselves into a big hole. Thanks be to God, we've won two of our first three. But we realise that the tougher games this year, as opposed to last year, are coming down the home stretch,” Cleary correctly noted.

Scorers for Cork: C Jones (3-4); B O’Driscoll (0-4, 1 tp); S McDonnell (0-3, 1 tp); E McSweeney (1 tp), M Cronin (0-1 free), C O’Callaghan (0-2 each); C O’Mahony (0-1).

Scorers for Westmeath: D McCartan (0-6, 3 tp); S McCartan (1-3, 1 tp); R Wallace (1-1); M Whittaker (1-0); L Dolan (0-3); L Loughlin (0-1 free), R Forde, B Kelly, C Dillon (0-1 each).

CORK: P Doyle; M Shanley, D O’Mahony, N Lordan; T Walsh, R Maguire, M Taylor; S Walsh, C O’Callaghan; E McSweeney, P Walsh, B O’Driscoll; M Cronin, C Óg Jones, S McDonnell.

Subs: Brady for Shanley (32 mins, inj); R Deane for P Walsh (41); I Maguire for S Walsh (43); B Hurley for McSweeney (46); S Walsh for O’Callaghan (temporary, 58-60); C O’Mahony for McDonnell (60).

WESTMEATH: C McCormack; J Gonoud, C Dillon, C Drumm; M Whittaker, J Geoghegan, R Wallace; K O’Sullivan, R Forde; D McCartan, B Cooney, S McCartan; B Kelly, L Loughlin, L Dolan.

Subs: E Gaffney for Geoghegan (temporary, 8-10 mins); S Smith for Kelly (47); K Martin for Cooney (53); E Gaffney for Forde (55); A Kilmartin for Dolan (61); D Scahill for O’Sullivan (66).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).