Jerry Russell remembered as Youghal clinch historic U21 title

The East Cork side were made to dig deep to overcome Ballinora. 
Youghal captain Oisin Hill and players celebrate after defeating Ballinora in the Co-Op Superstores under 21 'B'HC final at SuperValu Pairc Ui Chaoimh 4G. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Sun, 22 Dec, 2024 - 17:17
Therese O’Callaghan

Youghal 0-16 Ballinora 0-13 

An emotional victory for Youghal in the Co-Op Superstores Cork U21B hurling championship final at the 4G in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

The minute’s silence beforehand remembered Jerry Russell, father of champion jockey Davy.

“Jerry was a former club chairman and a great supporter,” Alan Hennessy said. “He was with us all through the year, he was with us last week when we beat St Catherine’s who would be Jerry’s home club.

“He died so suddenly last Friday. It shook us because they are a well known family in town.

“We’re just delighted today, I think it is our first U21 in the club.

“Jerry is looking down on us, plus a lot of others. We also lost a former president of the club Dan O’Sullivan recently.

“So it is for all those people who passed away.” 

Youghal were forced to dig deep by a Ballinora outfit who were short a few players due to injury, including Shane Kingston who was a huge loss.

The Muskerry team played with the wind in the first half and led 0-9 to 0-6 at the interval.

They were relieved to see a Youghal goal disallowed in the third minute for a square ball, yet the Imokilly representatives edged ahead 0-3 to 0-1 after six minutes - James Murray in fine form shooting the first of his seven points (five from play).

Ballinora came more into the game, they missed a good goal chance but Ben Mayer put them 0-5 to 0-4 up after 20 minutes.

Points from brothers Robert and Michael Quirke and Liam Lyons handed them a half-time lead of three points.

Youghal rallied after the break to strike five points to Ballinora’s one. Murray, Jayden Casey and wing-back Enda Cronin ensured they regained the lead on the 45 minute mark, 0-11 to 0-10.

Mayer levelled but captain Oisin Hill pointed amid a couple of goal opportunities for Youghal.

Devon O’Donoghue then pushed the lead to two.

Ballinora were battling hard and Andrew O’Sullivan made it a one-point match with four minutes of regulation remaining.

Murray made sure of it, registering the next three flags for Youghal, 0-16 to 0-12.

Liam Lyons 63rd minute free in the dying second was not enough for Ballinora.

Another hurling trophy heads to east Cork.

Scorers for Youghal: J Murray (0-7, 0-2 frees), D O’Donoghue (0-4, 0-3 frees, 0-1 65), J Casey (0-2), E Cronin, O Hill and F Hill (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballinora: B Mayer (0-6, 0-3 frees), L Lyons (0-3, 0-1 free), M Quirke (0-2), R Quirke and A O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

YOUGHAL: O Walsh; S O’Brien, B Nicholson, M Desmond; E Cronin, C Geary, R O’Brien; O Hill (Capt), M Breathnach; F Hill, J Casey, D O’Donoghue; C Galvin, C Savage, J Murray.

Subs: J Lenane for C Savage (35), B Lynch for C Galvin (50), O Terry Foley for D O’Donoghue (57).

BALLINORA: D Murphy; A Laverty, M O’Brien, C Woulfe; C O’Flynn, J Byrne, I Quirke; B Carbery, M Quirke (Capt); S Lyons, R Quirke, L Lyons; C O’Donoghue, B Mayer, A O’Sullivan.

Referee: David Twomey (Shanballymore).

