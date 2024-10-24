Collar returns as Cork GAA release jersey for 2025 season

The new jersey retains the red and white synonymous with the Rebels, but features a collar and a map of Cork city detail "in a nod to the county's long GAA tradition".
NEW THREADS: Cork players Colm O'Callaghan, Chris Kelly, Brian Hayes, Daniel O'Mahony and Alan Connolly show off the new kit.

Thu, 24 Oct, 2024 - 08:18
Shane Donovan

Cork GAA have unveiled their jersey for the upcoming 2025 season. 

The new jersey - which launched on Thursday morning at Sports Direct - retains the red and white synonymous with the Rebels, but features a collar and a map of Cork city detail "in a nod to the county's long GAA tradition".

A statement read: "(It is a) design that harks back to the glory days of the 90s. The new jersey features a return to the collar, which is a jersey synonymous with Cork teams who dominated the game for a generation.

Cork's Colm O'Callaghan, Alan Connolly and Brian Hayes model the new Cork GAA jersey.
Cork's Colm O'Callaghan, Alan Connolly and Brian Hayes model the new Cork GAA jersey.

"Amongst the other unique elements, there is an historic map of Cork city imprinted on the entire jersey. The map design includes the suburb of Blackrock and the Ballintemple site where SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh is now located."

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan said: “The launch of our new jersey is always an exciting time for the organisation and we are really happy with the design of the 2025 jersey. 

"The collar and the old map are a nod to the long tradition that Cork GAA has in Cork and we hope it resonates with all our supporters - young and old. 

"I would like to thank Sports Direct for their continued support of Cork GAA and we look forward to seeing the jerseys on display in stores around Cork.”

It is also the first time the Cork jersey features a sleeve sponsor, after McCarthy Insurance Group boosted its partnership for the season ahead.

The Rebel hurlers will be looking to go one better in 2025 having fallen to Clare in the 2024 All-Ireland SHC final, while John Cleary's footballers bowed out of the All-Ireland SFC after losing to Louth in the preliminary quarter-final.

