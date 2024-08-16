Waterford SHC: Four reds as Mount Sion reach last four with victory over Ferrybank

Austin Gleeson (0-9), Alan Kirwan (0-4) and Jamie Gleeson (0-2) helped Mount Sion to a hard fought win.
Waterford SHC: Four reds as Mount Sion reach last four with victory over Ferrybank

Austin Gleeson hit nine points for Mount Sion in the victory over Ferrybank. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Fri, 16 Aug, 2024 - 21:07
Tomás McCarthy, Walsh Park

Waterford SHC quarter-final: Mount Sion 0-21 Ferrybank 0-15 

Four second half red cards and an ugly sideline incident spoiled Mount Sion's Waterford SHC quarter final win over Ferrybank on Friday evening.

Referee Seaghan Walsh dismissed Ferrybank defender Graham Coady with eleven minutes left on two yellow cards. Manager Paddy Mullally then saw red for his protests along the sideline. In the last minute, both sets of mentors clashed in front of the main stand which resulted in further red cards for Ferrybank selector John Burns and Mount Sion selector Ricky Freeman.

A third quarter purple patch saw Sion progress to the last four. Jamie O'Meara's charges blitzed their opponents by seven points to one in that period. Austin Gleeson (0-9), Alan Kirwan (0-4) and Jamie Gleeson (0-2) helped them to a hard fought win. Thirteen wides will be a worry ahead of the semis.

Despite the absence of towering forward MJ Sutton, 2023 Premier Intermediate champions Ferrybank put it up to the Monastery men. Mark O'Brien shot ten points while Ruaidhri McGarrity, Caolan Mac Cathmhaoil and Robbie Carew also took the fight.

Wind assisted Sion led 5-1 after twelve minutes. Austin Gleeson slotted three frees while Adam Regan and Alan Kirwan scored from play. Mark O'Brien was then hauled to the ground by Mikey Daykin when he had a clear run on goal. The Mount Sion captain received a yellow card.

Ferrybank levelled the match by the 25th minute at seven points each. O'Brien accounted for six (five frees) while the Mac Cathmhaoil brothers (Naoise and Caolan) struck long range efforts. Sion shot nine wides but two Kirwan points and one from Donal Power in injury time left them 11-8 ahead at the break.

The Monastery men outscored their opponents 7-1 in the third quarter. An over the shoulder point from Gleeson, without looking at the posts, the pick of the bunch as O'Meara's men moved 18-9 up.

The loss of Graham Coady fired up Ferrybank as Robbie Carew rifled over two points. With five minutes left, Daykin made a goal saving block on O'Brien before Ruaidhri McGarrity pointed off the rebound (0-19 to 0-15). Another Daykin block resulted in a Ferrybank 65 but O'Brien missed the target. Late scores from Jamie Meaney and Jamie Gleeson sealed Sion's last four spot.

Scorers for Mount Sion: A Gleeson 0-9 (5fs, 1 65), A Kirwan 0-4, J Gleeson, A Regan 0-2 each, J Meaney, PJ Fanning, J Kennedy, D Power 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ferrybank: M O'Brien 0-10 (8fs, 1 65), R Carew 0-2, R McGarrity, N Mac Cathmhaoil, C Mac Cathmhaoil 0-1 each.

Mount Sion: I O'Regan; M Daykin, B Frisby, L O'Brien; Martin F O'Neill, S O'Neill, PJ Fanning; J Gleeson, D Power; E Curran, A Regan, Martin O'Neill; A Kirwan, A Gleeson, J Kennedy.

Subs: J Meaney for Regan (45), T McGrath for Frisby (57).

Ferrybank: C O'Driscoll; G Coady, R Tierney, S O'Kane; J Ahern, C Heffernan, N Mac Cathmhaoil; C Mac Cathmhaoil, N O'Sullivan; D Griffin, L Flynn, I Richards; M O'Brien, R McGarrity, R Carew.

Subs: D Ahern for McGarrity (Blood, 16-17), S Burtchaell for Richards (46), S Oates for Flynn (54).

Referee: S Walsh (De La Salle)

x

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

Clare pitch farce set camogie back years, claims Wexford boss Clare pitch farce set camogie back years, claims Wexford boss
Cormac Egan and Seán McDonnell 15/2/2026 Offaly's Cormac Egan backs August All-Ireland final 
Kerry v Donegal - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Kerry the latest to oppose extension to inter-county season
#Hurling#Waterford GAA
<p>RESPECT: Tipperary have decided not to back the proposed changes to the GAA calendar with CEO Murtagh Brennan saying they are doing so “out of respect” for club players in the county. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie</p>

Limerick to bide time but Clare to vote against extending inter-county season

READ NOW

Latest

Sport

Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers. and reporters

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited