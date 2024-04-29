Subscriber

Kieran Shannon: Cork much kinder to the championship than the championship is to them

Will Cork lose again? Again, don’t know: with this crew, it could go either way. Will we be there? Sure when you know it’s bound to be another thriller as they’re involved, definitely.
Kieran Shannon: Cork much kinder to the championship than the championship is to them

GUARANTEED ACTION: Alan Connolly of Cork is tackled by Adam Hogan of Clare. Pic: Ray McManus, Sportsfile

Mon, 29 Apr, 2024 - 07:13
Kieran Shannon
Kieran Shannon

It’s open to being interpreted by Pat Ryan as more “false pity” of the sort he labelled and abhorred last year, but after witnessing a game like the one his team played such a part in, both our initial and overriding reaction is to thank and even congratulate his team as well as Clare long before getting into where he and his players may have got it wrong.

Yes, we know, he’s over Cork, a county that is supposed to be all about winning and has had enough of losing and waiting to win the big one.

This is exclusive subscriber content. Already a subscriber? Sign in

Subscribe to access all of the Irish Examiner.

Annual €120€60

Best value

Monthly €10€4 / month

  • Unlimited access.
  • Subscriber content.
  • Daily ePaper.
  • Additional benefits.

Introductory offers for new customers. Annual billed once for first year. Renews at €120. Monthly initial discount (first 4 months) billed monthly, then €10 a month. Ts&Cs apply.

CORK SPORT

A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from Cork.

More in this section

Laois join skort protest after lining out in shorts for Leinster Intermediate semi-final Laois join skort protest after lining out in shorts for Leinster Intermediate semi-final
Kerry v Clare - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final David Clifford: Kerry ability to take 'punch in the face' and keep fighting is better than ever
Adam Screeney in action 4/6/2023 Gaffney and Graham on the double as Dublin U20s catch champions Offaly 
#Cork GAA#Cork - Sport#Sport - Top Picks#Irish Examiner Instagram Sport
<p> In the semi-finals of the Munster MFC, Kerry will face Clare and Cork play Tipperary. Pic: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Kerry minors extend Kingdom's rule over Cork with dominant second half

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited